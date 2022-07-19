Milan's Wednesday column By Milan Simonich Milan Simonich Editor Author email Jul 19, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday. No woe.****708 good ones. ****Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milan Simonich Editor Author email Follow Milan Simonich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe actress gets break in TV show 'Dark Winds'Santa Feans say homeless encampments practically in backyardMeow Wolf co-founder remembered as visionarySouthern New Mexico county says abortion clinics not welcomeBitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bullA community left heartbrokenBA.5: New coronavirus variant threatens another surge in N.M.Four killed in helicopter crash after assisting with East Mesa FireLujan Grisham reshuffles Cabinet to fill vacanciesConservative pastor knocks Ronchetti on abortion stance Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Bitten and scared, senior citizen tries to track down a pit bull Building Santa Fe Blight designation isn't appetizing, but it might make a difference Phill Casaus Educator has 2 lifetime achievement awards, but prizes his roots above all Ringside Seat Cart before the consumer: City bill would drive up retail costs