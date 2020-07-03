Santa Fe police officers on Friday issued a citation to Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, who refused to wear a mask while campaigning on the Plaza.
"It is not the government's right to tell me I have to put something on my body," Johnson told me as she waited for the citation. "I believe in personal choice and personal responsibility. No edicts."
I asked if it was responsible not to wear a mask while crossing paths with people during the novel coronavirus pandemic
Johnson said she is not afraid of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
She deflected questions about whether her wearing a mask might protect other people. At one point, she
Johnson defied a recently approved city ordinance, saying her defense is personal choice and personal responsibility.
It is my right, and it is my freedom to make a choice
Asked if it might be irresponsible not to wear a mask
is to appear in Municipal Court on July 29
Johnson's
Santa Fe police on Friday issued a citation to the Republican candidate for Congress in Northern New Mexico
"Think about what you're doing," the man shouted. "The mask is to save us from you."
Johnson estimated she had received complaints of two of every 10 people who spoke to her.
