REYNOSA, Mexico — Nicole, 15, and Joshua, 13, grew up with a photo of their mom in the living room and a promise that one day they would see her again.
Their mother left El Salvador for Maryland when they were toddlers, unsure how long she would stay, certain only that she had to leave if she were ever to pry her family out of poverty. Twelve years later, she had saved enough money — the smuggler charged more than $10,000 — for her kids to travel north.
On Dec. 14, a few yards south of the U.S. border on an international bridge where the smuggler had left them, Mexican police stopped the pair.
“I begged them, ‘Please, please let us pass,’ ” Nicole said through tears. “But instead they brought us here.”
Until then, Nicole and Joshua — who gave only their first names for fear they could be identified if returned to El Salvador — had thought of their own journey as a two-person exodus, not part of a flow, a surge or a crisis. They are now among more than 700 children who have wound up at the Center for Attention to Border Minors in Reynosa, just south of McAllen, Texas, since December. Nearly all of those unaccompanied children were detained by Mexican soldiers or police before they could present themselves to U.S. immigration agents.
While President Joe Biden has promised to respond humanely to the growing number of children arriving at the U.S. border, both with and without adults, Mexican authorities have continued to act as an arm of U.S. immigration enforcement, as they did under former President Donald Trump. To what degree that partnership should continue is one of many questions Biden will have to answer as more children arrive here.
The Biden administration has told would-be migrants to wait in their countries of origin, saying it is not yet ready to receive them at the border. But it has not specified how long that wait will be or what will become of those whose journeys — like Nicole and Joshua’s — began before Biden took office.
Some children have been at this tiny complex in the center of a restive border city for more than a year. Others arrived just days ago. Several bear scars from beatings or torture at the hands of gangs and cartels. They sleep together in a dormitory with barred windows, the door staffed by an unarmed guard who tries to chase down would-be escapees.
“They get desperate waiting here so long, trapped inside,” said Gabriela Zuñega Soberon, the director of the government-run shelter. “In many cases, we see the same kids over and over. They are caught and deported and then caught again.”
When they got here, Nicole and Joshua met children fleeing a range of crises in Central America: gang violence, displacement in the wake of two major hurricanes, poverty deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve watched as more arrive every day or two.
Leslie, 13, was stopped by Mexican police at the border a few weeks after fleeing El Salvador, where she said gang members had threatened to sexually abuse her. Luis, 16, from Honduras, was caught at a checkpoint last week on the highway south of the city.
Mauricio, 17, and his brother Carlos, 15, were among the few who made it across the border. But they were promptly expelled by U.S. Border Patrol agents, as U.S. law permits because they are Mexican.
Now, the children here debate whether it’s better to return home and begin the journey to the United States anew, apply for asylum in Mexico or try to find a lawyer who can help get them escorted across the border to Texas. Their stories paint a broad picture of why thousands like them have arrived at the U.S. border so far this year.
Luis, from Copán in northwestern Honduras, had planned what he would tell a Border Patrol agent. “They killed one of my uncles, then the other, then the other, and they were coming for me next. I know they’re coming for me next.”
But Mexican police boarded the commercial bus he was on as it entered Reynosa. They asked for documentation that Luis didn’t have. He is now at the child welfare center, waiting to be deported, so he can try again to migrate. When his family paid a smuggler to take him to the border, they bought three chances. He has two left.
“Third time’s a charm,” he said.
