WASHINGTON — The federal government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law in mid-April, but some people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later, according to a memo obtained Thursday by the Associated Press.
The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely the week of April 13. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
Then, starting the week of May 4, the IRS will begin issuing paper checks to individuals, the memo says. The paper checks will be issued at a rate of about 5 million per week, which means it could take up to 20 weeks to get all the checks out. That timeline would delay some checks until the week of Aug. 17.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that while he initially pledged to get payments started within three weeks of the law’s adoption, “I’m now committing to two weeks. We’re delivering on our commitments.”
The IRS, which he oversees, will ensure that “within two weeks the first money will be in people’s accounts,” Mnuchin said during a White House briefing.
Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken aircraft carrier
WASHINGTON — The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.
Modly’s decision to removeo Crozier as ship commander was immediately condemned by members of the House Armed Services Committee, who called it a “destabilizing move” that will “likely put our service members at greater risk and jeopardize our fleet’s readiness.”
The USS Theodore Roosevelt, with a crew of nearly 5,000, is docked in Guam, and the Navy has said as many as 3,000 will be taken off the ship and quarantined by Friday. More than 100 sailors on the ship have tested positive for the virus, but none are hospitalize.
Mexico Treasury says economy may contract by 4% to 8% in 2020
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Treasury predicted Thursday that the country’s economy will contract by as much as 3.9 percent in 2020 the face of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, but private analysts are making even more dire predictions: the country’s worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
That was underscored Thursday when Mexico’s Tourism Department said it was working with hotel companies to ensure the “gradual closing” of hotels in the country.
Bank of America predicted Thursday that Mexico’s GDP could contract by 8 percent. Bank of America analyst Carlos Capistran said: “You would have to go back to the Great Depression or the war to find numbers like this.”
The bank said Mexico will face the twin shocks of a predicted 6 percent economic contraction in the United States, its largest trading partner, and oil prices that have fallen to about $10.60 per barrel for Mexican export crude.
The U.S. downturn “impacts Mexico negatively mostly through trade but also through lower remittances,” the money that Mexican migrants send home, according to the report.
Trump backers say Sessions claim ‘delusional’ in campaign letter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has sent a letter to Jeff Sessions, his former attorney general now running for a U.S. Senate seat, objecting to Sessions’ portrayal of himself as a Trump supporter in a campaign mailer.
The March 31 letter sent by Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to “misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of Trump,” in the campaign mailer that mentioned Trump’s name 22 times.
“The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 Supporter,’ ” Glassner wrote.
“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Glassner wrote.
Before becoming attorney general, Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump, donning a Make America Great Again hat at an Alabama rally. But in a political twist of irony, his public falling out with Trump has threatened to upend his hopes of recapturing his former seat.
Associated Press
