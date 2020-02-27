Nielssen Ayala shows his form Thursday at the DeVargas Skate Park. The 18-year-old Santa Fe resident said he was not wearing a mask to protect him from the coronavirus or any other airborne pathogen. It just looks cool, he said.
spotlight
Masked man keeps his cool
- James Carson
-
- Updated
- 0
James Carson
Copy Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Man charged in Las Vegas, N.M., stabbing death
- One person dies, four injured in early morning crash on St. Francis Drive
- As Webber grapples with homelessness in Santa Fe, homeless man lands at his doorstep
- Records: Inmate who died was restrained against doctor’s advice
- Driver identified in fatal crash on St. Francis Drive
- H-board: Old Pecos Trail wall art must come down
- Santa Fe's new Bread Shop quickly draws a crowd to Lena Street
- Demons vs. Jags: ‘Best entertainment in town’
- As session ends, state GOP ‘declaring war’
- Nonprofits step in as feds refuse to vaccinate migrants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Webber endorses billionaire Bloomberg for president (32)
- Governor signs controversial ‘red-flag’ bill into law (23)
- NRA rally at Capitol draws hundreds (20)
- Kiwanis considers alcohol sales at Zozobra (19)
- One person dies, four injured in early morning crash on St. Francis Drive (18)
- As session ends, state GOP ‘declaring war’ (17)
- Pair of armed robberies in Santa Fe on Saturday (16)
- House committee approves 'red-flag' legislation (15)
- Trial starts for man accused of killing 2 in crash (15)
- Fatal crash at St. Francis and San Mateo snarls traffic (13)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.