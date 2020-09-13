An Arizona man is accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police officer during a traffic stop Saturday along Interstate 40 in Cibola County.
The officer's injuries were not life threatening, state police said.
Robert Benjamin Nelson, 28, of Scottsdale was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, shooting from a motor vehicle and evading an officer.
Nelson fired several rounds at the officer's head when she pulled him over around 9:30 a.m. near Laguna, police said.
The officer returned fire, then got back in her patrol car and chased after Nelson's vehicle. Police arrested him after a short pursuit.
The officer was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.
Nelson is being held at the Cibola County jail, police said.
New Mexico State Police Officer Shot in an Unprovoked Attack on Interstate 40#PressReleaseNMSP https://t.co/LuiESTKJHA https://t.co/vZ146VNyRh pic.twitter.com/yhzRxvsDpo— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 13, 2020
