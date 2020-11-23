A wide range of pandemic relief programs for federal student loans is set to expire Dec. 31, including measures that froze student loan payments and the collection of defaulted education debt by the federal government.
Millions of Americans will be thrown back into repayment. Hundreds of thousands of student loan borrower stand to have their wages garnished just as a resurgence of the coronavirus threatens to create further economic disruptions.
President Donald Trump has not committed to extending the relief programs through executive order, and a White House spokesman declined to comment. And congressional Democrats’ attempt to extend the moratoriums through next Sept. 30 are on hold with the latest stimulus bill stalled in the Senate.
President-elect Joe Biden could act when he takes office in late January. But turning off an antiquated collections system — one that never fully ceased operating under the moratorium — could take months and ensnare some of the most vulnerable borrowers.
Legal-aid and consumer groups received dozens of complaints from people who were still having their pay garnished weeks after the order took effect.
The Education Department has said the matter is largely out of its hands because of the way the collection apparatus functions. Although the federal agency instructs employers to cease garnishment, companies must take action to end it. The department said it has called and emailed employers to stop withholding wages on its behalf, but some have continued.
It can take employers weeks to fully process and cease collection, making it critical to get the notices out as fast as possible. But some say the Education Department failed to promptly mail notices to companies. People familiar with the matter, who were not authorized to speak publicly, previously told the Washington Post that most of the emails the department sent remained unopened. And they questioned why the agency failed to deploy all methods of communication from the outset.
Because employers can be held liable for failure to adhere to a wage garnishment order, they are reluctant to act without explicit direction from the Education Department.
If an employer continues to garnish a borrower’s wages, the Education Department will refund the money it receives. The department said it had returned $186 million to more than 380,000 borrowers through early November.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.