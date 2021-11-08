Advertisement
Newsletter sign up
Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- COVID-19 numbers rise; New Mexicans are 'not following the guidelines anymore'
- NMSP officer alleges discrimination as gay woman
- Abeyta's surprise loss shakes up Santa Fe City Council
- Santa Fe businesses: No Frito supply crunch
- Webber headed toward a second term
- As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever
- Santa Fe producer's film on sacred land in West to air on PBS
- At other end of 911 calls in Santa Fe, a different emergency
- A political obituary: Vigil Coppler missed golden opportunity
- Attorneys defend 'Rust' set armorer Gutierrez-Reed on 'Today'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Webber headed toward a second term (74)
- As violence spikes in Santa Fe, teens saying buying guns is easier than ever (62)
- COVID-19 numbers rise; New Mexicans are 'not following the guidelines anymore' (56)
- Ronchetti announces New Mexico gubernatorial bid (53)
- Attorneys defend 'Rust' set armorer Gutierrez-Reed on 'Today' (43)
- Santa Fe sheriff: Ammunition collected is suspected to be live rounds (39)
- Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change (35)
- 'Rust' tragedy puts Santa Fe squarely in the world's media glare (35)
- ‘A watershed moment’: New Mexicans weigh in on proposed social studies standards (34)
- A political obituary: Vigil Coppler missed golden opportunity (30)
- Rebel loses school board seat twice in three months (27)
- Confronting privilege a necessary step in improving Santa Fe's educational equality (26)
- New Mexico lawmakers prohibit firearms in state Capitol (25)
- U.N.: Greenhouse gas levels hit a new record, cuts fall short (25)
- Proposed rule aims to boost electric car sales in New Mexico (22)
- New Mexico in 'uncomfortable plateau' with virus cases as state has higher infection rate (22)
- Hearing examiner recommends rejection of PNM-Avangrid merger (21)
- New Mexico should be proud of WIPP facility (20)
- New Mexico GOP leaders push back against U.S. vaccine mandate (19)
- Warrant: Cameraman said Baldwin was careful with firearms (25)
- Virgin Galactic’s struggles raise questions about New Mexico spaceport’s future (19)
- With election over, Webber says it’s back to business (19)
- Expanded outdoor dining options to remain through winter in Santa Fe (19)
- On the set, disable guns to remove all risk (20)
- New Mexico leaders discuss plans for climate change action, reducing greenhouse gases (18)
- Plenty of spin, fewer facts mark election's homestretch (18)
- Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill (17)
- Banning weapons at the Roundhouse is a wise decision (16)
- SFPD and nonprofit to hold gun 'buyback' event (15)
- Santa Fe city workers’ union ‘disappointed’ in mayor’s win (14)
- Abeyta's surprise loss shakes up Santa Fe City Council (14)
- The great and the ghastly: Seven moments in election history (13)
- Ranked-choice intrigue rises as Santa Fe mayor’s race nears end (13)
- Facebook shows off construction for Los Lunas expansion (13)
- Southwest investigates pilot on Albuquerque flight who used 'Let's Go, Brandon' phrase (13)
- It’s back — speak out on height ordinance (12)
- Official cites PNM-Avangrid missteps, errors in merger effort (12)
- ‘She was my friend’: Baldwin speaks on camera about cinematographer shot on ‘Rust’ set (12)
- City offices at midtown bad for taxpayers (12)
- Daily COVID cases in New Mexico soar to highest count since January (11)
- Governor's race in Virginia has page-turning implications (11)
- NMSP officer alleges discrimination as gay woman (11)
- City Hall at midtown? Nope, think about Siler Road (10)
- Santa Fe mayor reports reelection campaign has raised almost $450,000 (10)
- A word to the wise: It isn’t ‘transparency' (10)
- Santa Fe man with six previous arrests jailed again after allegedly running from police (10)
- Progress: Vaccinations are here for the youngsters (9)
- Residents deserve more of a say on developments (9)
- Los Alamos lab employees sue over vaccine mandate (9)
- Lee Garcia poised for an upset of Abeyta in City Council District 3 (9)
- Rep. Leger Fernandez raises funds to aid women in Texas seeking abortions (9)
- LANL's improperly stored nuclear safes raise larger concerns (8)
- On my first dose of truth-bending politics (8)
- Culture of celebrity makes Ronchetti the GOP favorite for governor (61)
- Police: New Mexico AG's spokesman charged with DWI after hitting parked car (8)
- Open space should be a priority for Santa Fe (8)
- At other end of 911 calls in Santa Fe, a different emergency (7)
- People or profit? Facebook papers show deep conflict within (7)
- For the mayor: A busy to-do list (7)
- Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law (7)
- ‘The New Mexican’ wins General Excellence award in state newspaper contest (7)
- Española police use of license plate-reading technology raises questions of privacy (7)
- State approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 (7)
- Santa Fe businesses: No Frito supply crunch (7)
- Gracious concession is how democracy should work (7)
- Report: New Mexico agencies still abusing purchasing rules (6)
- Youngkin's Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in NJ (6)
- Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents (6)
- Man gets 16 years in plea to 2019 fatal shooting on Santa Fe's south side (5)
- Santa Fe Prep wins boys, girls cross-country meet (5)
- Real estate investor files third complaint against District Attorney's Office (5)
- Lee Garcia's upset was one for the ages (5)
- New Mexico has 1,309 new virus cases; 32 counties have at least one (5)
- All in for slowing the heating of the planet (5)
- Santa Fe mayor's campaign faces third ethics complaint (5)
- The midtown party showed how to engage (5)
- Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation (5)
- New Mexico surpasses 5,000-death mark (7)
- Biden announces 'historic' deal — but still must win votes (5)
- All eyes on vulnerable House Democrats after election losses (5)
- Trails that wind through New Mexico help tell state's story (5)
- Santa Fe gasoline prices hit highest point since 2014 (5)
- Renovations will close Genoveva Chavez Community Center pools until Dec. 10 (4)
- Photography enhances wildlife experience (4)
- Keller headed to ABQ reelection; stadium likely rejected (4)
- Lawmaker: Nearly 30 New Mexicans have used new aid-in-dying law (4)
- Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests (4)
- A tough conversation: We want your money; leave your guns at the door (4)
- Untrammeled growth isn't the answer (4)
- New Mexico adds 1,166 virus cases, 12 deaths (4)
- New Mexico State Police looking for missing hiker (4)
- House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden's bill (4)
- Supply chain problems continue as holidays loom (4)
- Proposed New Mexico Green Amendment gaining momentum, lawmakers say (4)
- Landslide victory for SFPS’ bond, mill levy (4)
- Esperanza Shelter celebrates 45 years of tackling domestic violence, helping victims (4)
- Listen to help country heal great divide (4)
- Authorities searching for man who robbed Santa Fe bank (4)
- PNM clarifies regulation language around Las Lunas Facebook expansion (4)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.