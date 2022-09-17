ALBUQUERQUE — The Rocky Long defense is starting to take shape.
The University of New Mexico forced seven turnovers and completely shut down UTEP's offense in a 27-10 win Saturday night at University Stadium. The three fumbles and four interceptions were the most in at least 22 years, said a UNM spokesman, as the Lobos moved over .500 heading into next week's game at LSU.
"Our whole goal around here is to impose our will and take it away from people," said Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. "That was the energy on the sidelines, so we're learning how to become an all-around team, and that's good because when it goes the other way you can't stop it."
The Lobos (2-1) held the Miners to 54 yards rushing and forced its quarterbacks into 26 incomplete passes that included nine pass breakups. As impressive as the season-opening shutout of Maine was, Saturday's game was equally pleasing considering UTEP is a team that has given UNM issues in the recent past.
Some news and notes from Saturday's game:
Stat lines: Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick passed for 111 yards, while running back Nate Jones had 91 yards on the ground to go with one touchdown. Defensively, linebacker Cody Moon had a team-high 11 tackles, while Reco Hannah returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Lobos never trailed, leading 10-0 in the first quarter and 20-3 at halftime.
Must be in the front row: Anyone who has attended a Lobo game knows pretty much the worst place to sit is the east side of the stadium for a late afternoon or early evening kickoff.
The UTEP marching band — “The Marching Miners” as they’re officially known — learned that the hard way. The group was assigned to section AA, rows 36 to 63, for Saturday’s game.
You’d think a section named “AA” would mean something close enough to smell the Ben Gay between snaps. Not true at University Stadium, which has it located at the extreme southeast corner of the visitor’s side. The uppermost row overlooks the adjacent soccer complex while the lowest row sits above the main sidewalk that separates the upper and lower sections.
What’s worse are the conditions. The setting sun is a problem as its low angle requires some squinting. Toss in the elements like Saturday’s 88-degree kickoff with cloudless skies, plus the fact that no one was sitting with two sections of AA, and it seemed like some sort of hazing ritual designed to silence The Marching Miners.
They did eventually work their way down to rows 1-35 of section BB, which got the entire band into the shadows less than an hour after kickoff.
Seeing double: The Lobos got away with breaking a rule in the second quarter. On the kickoff following Sherod White’s 3-yard touchdown run to give UNM a 17-3 lead, kicker George Steinkamp and special teams man Semaj Sims were on the field as the ball was put in play. Both players wear No. 35.
By rule a team cannot have duplicate numbers on the field at the same time. It should have been flagged for a 5-yard delay of game infraction, but Steinkamp’s kick sailed into the end zone without the officials taking notice.
Need some help here: UTEP cut the Lobos’ lead to 20-10 in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, forcing the Miners to go for the onside kick. The Lobos only had 10 players on the field, with all of them hugging the area just 10 yards away from UTEP’s special teams unit. No one noticed that the Lobos didn’t have a deep man set up for the return.
Had the Miners just pooched the ball into that space of nearly 50 yards of open turf they might well have recovered the ball inside the red zone. Instead, UNM recovered and scored an insurance touchdown just two minutes later.
Nothing new: Saturday’s attendance was 15,269, which is basically the average crowd for a Lobos home game these days. Dating to the 2017 season, UNM has had 22 of the 24 home games draw fewer than 20,000. The only exceptions were the 2019 and 2021 home dates against New Mexico State.
The last non-Aggies home game to draw at least that many was the Sept. 30, 2017 visit from Air Force, which drew 21,864.
Blast from the past: UNM honored three of the most memorable teams in school history by holding in-game moments of recognition for the 1962 Western Athletic Conference champions, the unforgettable 1982 team that went 10-1 and never received a bowl bid, and the 1997 Mountain Division champions out of the WAC.
The ’62 Lobos went 7-2-1 under coach Bill Weeks, winning the conference title in the inaugural of the WAC. Four members from that team were at Saturday’s game.
The ’82 team won its final six games in what amounted to the most successful season in school history. The Lobos finished second to BYU in the WAC. The Cougars landed the league’s bid to the Holiday Bowl (a 47-17 loss to Ohio State) while Air Force, which tied for third with a 4-3 conference mark, got a bid to the Hall of Fame Classic and beat Vanderbilt.
More than two dozen members of that 1982 team were on hand.
The ’97 Lobos started 9-2, winning their division in the WAC and reaching the conference championship game against Colorado State. They went on to an Insight.com Bowl appearance, losing to Arizona. UNM’s roster that season included a punter and defensive back by the name of Danny Gonzales.
867-5309: Tommy Tutone’s 1981 hit song from has nothing on the weekly phone list attached to each media member’s spot in the University Stadium press box. Under the heading “Important numbers,” the listing for press row’s digits reads, “I have no clue.”
As has become a weekly tradition every football season, the last entry always shows a real number that seems completely made up. Last week it was the contact info for the law offices of Saul Goodman. Saturday it was the number (626-831-9333) for Grover Monster of Muppets fame.
Yes, it’s a working contact. Dial him up.
Not a typo: UTEP’s starting quarterback is Hobbs High School graduate Gavin Hardison, a junior. If you saw any part of Saturday’s game on TV, you might have noticed how his No. 2 jersey had the surname “Laufenberg” on the back. It’s the team’s way of honoring former Miner tight end Luke Laufenberg, who died of cancer in 2019. The team wore black “Luke” stickers on their helmets starting in 2019 and now one player wears his No. 2 jersey each year.
Mistakes revisited: The last time the Lobos recovered at least two fumbles and intercepted two passes was in 2014 against, coincidentally, Danny Gonzales’ team. Gonzo was an assistant coach at San Diego State at the time, which won that game 24-14.
UNM scored just seven points off the seven turnovers (three fumbles, four picks) it forced in Saturday’s game. That, of course, was a 22-yard pick-six by Reco Hannah in the first quarter that staked UNM to a 10-0 lead.
The last time the Lobos forced six turnovers was Oct. 16, 2004 in a 24-20 win at UNLV.
Charlie Hustle: The defensive play of the game was probably Hannah’s pick-six, but you’d be wise to give some love to UNM defensive back A.J. Haulcy. He was beaten over the top when UTEP’s Gavin Harrison laced a 76-yard pass to Miners receiver Tyrin Smith. Smith appeared to have the angle toward the end zone but Haulcy chased him down and stripped the ball out of Smith’s hands less than a yard before reaching the front pylon.
The ball rolled through that corner of the end zone which, by rule, is a fumble recovery for the defense and a touchback for UNM.