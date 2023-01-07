From the national spotlight to a fight for survival.

The University of New Mexico basketball team welcomed a sellout crowd to The Pit on Saturday night only to lose its second straight game, both coming after a climb to No. 21 in the latest Top 25 poll and a groundswell of support from its starving fan base.

With a capacity crowd of 15,424 starting the night in a fevered pitch, it was visiting UNLV that made the biggest splash with an 84-77 win behind a 25-point night from Elijah Harkless — with 21 of those coming in the second half.

Popular in the Community