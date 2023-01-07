From the national spotlight to a fight for survival.
The University of New Mexico basketball team welcomed a sellout crowd to The Pit on Saturday night only to lose its second straight game, both coming after a climb to No. 21 in the latest Top 25 poll and a groundswell of support from its starving fan base.
With a capacity crowd of 15,424 starting the night in a fevered pitch, it was visiting UNLV that made the biggest splash with an 84-77 win behind a 25-point night from Elijah Harkless — with 21 of those coming in the second half.
In reality, it was the contrast of the play between Harkless and Lobos guard Jaelen House that told the true story of Saturday’s game. Harkless put his team on his back in the final 20 minutes, leading the Rebels (12-3 overall, 1-2 Mountain West) on a 9-0 run to start the second half. He was perfect from the line, hit a pair of key 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists.
House — simply put, had his worst game of the season for the Lobos. He didn’t score at all in the second half, missing all seven of his shot attempts while finishing his night with four turnovers and two mental lapses on defense that led directly to uncontested points for UNLV.
“Jaelen’s one of the best players in this league,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino said. “You know, we tried to settle him down a couple times and then tried to get him back in there. I think he had some good looks. I mean, [UNLV] is pretty good in the paint as well, so just one of those nights for him.”
The entire guard rotation was off for UNM. House, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Donovan Dent all had two fouls in the first 12 minutes of the opening half. Mashburn got his second foul just three minutes into it and wound up sitting on the bench for 11 minutes.
He finished his night with just over 21 minutes of playing time but still scoring 19 points. House finished with 12 points and Dent just four.
“I think we were up 12 and then I think we got in foul trouble,” Pitino said, referring to UNM’s 26-14 lead when House was called for his second foul. “We felt like we were in somewhat good shape. Mash and House were in foul trouble, we just tried to get them in and out and get to halftime.”
UNM still led 43-38 at the break but UNLV came out like a much more determined team in the second half. They got the only lead change of the night when Luis Rodriguez tip-slammed a missed shot two minutes into the half as the Rebels went ahead by as many as eight.
“Felt like UNLV was just desperate today,” said Lobos forward Morris Udeze. “They played hard and came out in the second half with the mentality that they wanted to win and we just didn’t match that intensity.”
The game remained close until the end, but missed opportunities were a killer for New Mexico. Typically a reliable free throw shooter, Mashburn missed three at the line — including two of his three attempts with 22 seconds left that could have made it a one-point game.
“I feel right now we didn’t do one thing good,” Udeze said.
Udeze finished with a team-high 22 points and 13 rebounds. Mashburn and House were the only other Lobos in double figures as the team missed eight free throws and committed 16 turnovers that led to 17 fast break points for the Rebels.
All in all, a frustrating night — and a failed opportunity — for a Lobos team that played in front of a home sellout for the first time in eight years.
“We’ve been pretty good, but it’s a long season,” Pitino said. “You got to be able to get out of that funk and you’ve just got to continue to compete. Teams are going to come after you and they’re going to be ready to go. The building’s not going to win you every game. It’s tough to win here but you’ve got to be ready to compete.”
NOTES
The Lobos are back at it Monday night against Oral Roberts (13-3), which won its 10th straight game Saturday night on a buzzer-beating half-court heave by Max Abmas to beat Kansas City. After that is a road game at San Diego State next weekend. ... Guard K.J. Jenkins returned to the lineup after sitting out a game with a sprained ankle. He finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. ... Saturday’s game featured zero ties and just one lead change. ... The Lobos led 8-0 in the first three minutes, forcing two turnovers and four missed UNLV shots.