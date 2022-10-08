ALBUQUERQUE — Lobos fans have seen this movie before, and, unlike most sequels, this one looked eerily similar to the original script — especially the ending.

For the second straight week,

New Mexico blew an early double-digit lead to a Mountain West Conference rival, flailed at a comeback in the second half and ruined its own hopes of a recovery when quarterback Miles Kendrick threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the waning moments.

