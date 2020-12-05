120220_SnowDay002-rgb.jpg

 Gabriela Campos

The New MexicaN

Two-year-old Kalen Garrett carves through the snow on cross-country skis with his father, Julian Garrett, closely behind as the pair make their way across the field at Patrick Smith Park following snowfall Wednesday morning.

