Lighting the night before Christmas: Canyon Road Farolito Walk

The Canyon Road Farolito Walk famously attracts a huge crowd from near and far on Christmas Eve. Visitors flock to the exotic glow from the thousands of candles in paper bags that line the half-mile stretch of galleries, studios, and restaurants. And locals return year after year in the name of tradition, camaraderie with friends and family, and a stroll before or after a big dinner. But when did the Farolito Walk begin — and why?
While it might seem reasonable to assume that the event originated among artists and gallery owners as a show of hospitality, it actually started in the early 1970s as a residential celebration of successful community activism.
Rick Martinez, 65, grew up in the neighborhood. He recalls that the people who lived in the vicinity of San Antonio Street and Calle Corvo went to the Santa Fe City Council to oppose rezoning that would have allowed condominiums to be built in an empty lot. The protesters were victorious, and they decided to share the news on Christmas Eve by holding a sort of roving neighborhood party rife with farolitos, luminarias (bonfires), and caroling. Over the next few years, the walk became a tradition. And the event grew larger, eventually extending to Canyon Road at Delgado Street.
“It was a rough start that turned into a beautiful thing,” Martinez says.
Ray Herrera, 74, also grew up in the neighborhood, behind what is now Garcia Street Books. “The walk was to invite the people,” Herrera says.
The longtime activist moved to Hillside Avenue 50 years ago. Since 1980, he has held a smaller version of the farolito walk in his neighborhood — which he started when that community was battling development on Hyde Park Road. The Hillside walking path begins at Thomas Macaione Park on Marcy Street and features 3,000 farolitos.
“I have a nativity on my front porch,” Herrera says. “I still do it up.”
The Canyon Road Farolito Walk kicks off at dusk on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the corner of Canyon Road and Paseo de Peralta. Cider, cookies, and other refreshments are sold along the route (and some galleries offer them for free). Remember to dress for the weather. There is no charge for admission. Parking is extremely limited; shuttle service is available. 505-955-2001, farolitowalk.com.
