Streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music may be the norm nowadays, but many artists are starting to or are still pressing their new releases on vinyl, like Taylor Swift’s folklore, which has nine vinyl color and sleeve variants, or indie duo I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s 2020 release Razzmatazz, which was pressed on a glitter filled record.
While vinyl sales were at their highest in the 1970s — when they accounted for 66 percent of all music format revenues, according to The Hustle — sales dropped dramatically by the 1990s as other formats like cassette tapes and compact discs came onto the scene. But in 2021, vinyl sales outranked CD sales for the first time since the 1980s. A 2021 study from MRC data suggests young people are aiding the boost: Around 15 percent of Generation Z consumers buy vinyl records, compared to 11 percent of millennials.
George Casey, owner of Lost Padre Records in Santa Fe, has a few ideas why.
“People think that everything has been digitized, but it’s really not,” Casey said in a recent interview.
In recent years, Casey has seen special-release songs made specifically for vinyl releases removed from digital platforms like YouTube. He believes the tactility of records adds to the recent intrigue in vinyl.
“For me, it’s a little bit more about the physical objects than the perfection of [sound]. A record reminds you it’s not perfect. [Since] you actually see it moving, there’s something just a little bit more like human in a way,” Casey said.
There are intricacies to the physical packaging of a record that an MP3 file doesn’t have: the cover and gatefold, any hype stickers on the shrink wrap, and the labels and the paper used in the jacket and sleeve — two of Casey’s favorite aspects of a vinyl record.
Because many small, independent record labels in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s would release just one record before going out of business, Casey noted the paper sleeve encasing some vinyl records can be especially unique.
“[Some artists] put a lot of money and a lot of effort into the right paper,” Casey said. “For the feel in your hands … like [if] it’s meant to be like a burlap sack or something.”
The new popularity of records is quite possibly bringing rise to the number of “audiophiles” who care about the weight of a record — apparently, 180 grams produces the best sound quality — and the “warmth” of the sound their equipment setup produces, among other complex factors.
Casey believes in having setups be as simple or complex as the consumer prefers. Casey recommends a separate turntable and speaker setup, such as a Audio-Technica LP60X and Edifier bookshelf speakers, adding that once the listener is ready, they can get a separate amplifier to boost quality.
Even as vinyl blooms in popularity, Casey, who moved to Santa Fe from New York, says there’s a gap in New Mexico — and in Santa Fe specifically — when it comes to finding places that stock both vintage vinyl and new releases or feature live bands like his store does.
When Lost Padre opened, Casey said reactions from customers were often: “Oh yeah, this is the kind of store I was looking for.”
Having seen the decline of demand for records in the ‘90s due to the rise of the “perfect” CD shift to the humble resurgence of vinyl in the early 2010s — today’s general interest and rise in sales are great news to Casey, an avid collector and indie store owner.
Another perk of opting to collect and listen to vinyl: the thrill of hunting down an elusive favorite.
For Casey, it’s a 7-inch 45 of Wynonie Harris’ Quiet Whiskey, which contains a few songs usually only found in jukeboxes from the 1950s, which he lost while DJing and just recently located through a fellow collector on the other side of the country.
