Unfortunately, most everyone has at one point or another felt “not good enough.”
Whether it’s failing an important test, getting cut from a sports team or being rejected from a job, we all deal with moments of feeling inadequate. For some, myself included, the persistently toxic voice inside our heads telling us we “can’t” grows so loud that it morphs into impostor syndrome.
Impostor syndrome is a pattern of self-deprecating thoughts in which a person doubts their skills or accomplishments, so much so that the self-doubt often manifests as a fear of being exposed as a fraud in their field. It can affect anybody, regardless of age or their perceived level of success.
I had heard of impostor syndrome in high school and experienced it in small doses, but I did not fully understand the scope of it until I entered my freshman year of college. I was able to get into my dream school, Yale, and attend with a competitive scholarship, but after my initial elation, the questioning began to set in: Do I deserve to have this when other people must have worked so much harder, and is it selfish to accept it? Did the people in admissions make a mistake when there are so many other people who are more qualified than me? Am I good enough to be here?
Starting classes only served to confirm the notion that there was a mistake or that I had somehow conned my way in. Other freshmen seemed to pick up complex ideas, as well as express them effortlessly, while I felt lost. They also appeared to already know how to complete job interviews or properly use office hours. I felt leagues behind them, and no amount of work seemed to help. Sharing ideas in class or submitting assignments is sometimes a terrifying prospect. I wonder how long it will be until I’m discovered as a fraud and lose the respect of my peers and professors.
This doesn’t even get into how intimidating it is with upperclassmen, who always seem to have ready-made answers, or the crazy amount of extracurriculars everyone somehow manages to expertly balance. It’s easy to feel out of place and unqualified.
Though I am still learning to work through impostor syndrome, the tool that has been most instrumental to reframing my thinking has been learning to redefine success.
So often it has been taught that
success means a straight career path to a well-paying dream job, but I’ve begun to look at success in other parts of my life beyond just academics. Success doesn’t have to mean adhering to other people’s standards; instead, I can create my own. Learning to look at my new art endeavors or waking up to see the sunrise as things to celebrate helps me shift my point of view.
Thinking about the people in my life who may not be successful in the conventional sense has been monumentally helpful. To me, these people are role models and reminders that everyone’s path and everyone’s version of success is uniquely theirs.
Knowing that success is subjective is a good first start. Growth does not happen all at once, and throughout the ongoing process, I have to remember: I am more than just “enough.”
