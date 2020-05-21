As responses to COVID-19 change the way the world operates, people are undergoing unusual changes to their everyday life. Work, academia and social customs have been totally altered as the world takes caution to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Unfortunately, there is a price to pay for public health: a societal shutdown, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham implemented March 12. All New Mexico residents have been affected, and teens are no exception. Not only have high school students had to finish their academic school year online and maintain distance from friends — they have lost jobs and struggled to find employment.
“Everyone’s life is getting entirely shifted around, which is really scary,” said Iza Konings, a junior at Desert Academy who previously worked two jobs. She said the past few months have been difficult, as she “really loves both of my jobs,” and she misses going to work because she “enjoys spending time with my co-workers.”
However, Konings remains optimistic that things will return to normal soon and believes “that I will have both my jobs when I return, which makes me very lucky.”
For some businesses, people are still needed to keep the gears running smoothly: helping customers, producing goods and ultimately keeping the economy moving. At a core level, a business requires people in order to operate. But what happens when the typical ways that employees do work is turned on its head?
David Huertas, the chef and owner of
El Mesón Restaurant and Tapas Bar, said he had “two days to reinvent business” in the current climate.
“It is hard, you know. Restaurants need
to adapt; you need to be flexible. That is part of the new reality: You need to adapt quickly in order to survive,” he said, noting that while El Mesón cannot host customers for dine-in service, it can still offer tapas as takeout.
Huertas is hopeful he can reopen soon but said that “as an owner, you have to take care of your employees, and if I feel it is unsafe, I will wait, even if the government says that it is OK to open.” He said he suspects that even after he reopens and is back to full staff — he went from a crew of about 20 employees to four — it will take a year to return to normal operations.
The effects of the shutdown are different for everyone, but it can make it difficult to afford rent and other costs, Huertas said. He encourages Santa Fe residents to do what they can to support local businesses, and he urges business owners to continue finding ways to operate during these strange times.
Unfortunately, in the interim, many teens who lost jobs are playing a waiting game and have “nothing to do,” said Cyrus Curtis, a sophomore at Santa Fe High and a recently unemployed host at La Choza Restaurant.
Curtis, who hopes to return to work soon, said he is having a difficult time financially because he does not qualify for unemployment and now it’s “is very hard to get [another] job.”
Other teens, however, have found new employment, including Dominic Alei, a senior at Desert Academy who just started working at Chipotle.
Alei said the interview process at Chipotle was normal, but the day-to-day work is unusual. He said employees must check in with a manager before starting work, and safety regarding food preparation is taken more seriously than ever. Alei, who assembles burritos and other food, said he washes his hands between each task, and the restaurant has been going through large quantities of cleaning supplies.
“Sanitizing stations need to be restocked frequently — about three times a day,” he said.
Unsurprisingly, this can be very straining on employees. “It’s not sustainable to continue like this because we are using so much soap and hand sanitizer,” Alei said. “You have to grab paper towels to turn off the faucet, as you can’t touch it with your hands, so you’re leaving on the water because of germ paranoia.”
Still, he — and so many others teens in the food industry — is optimistic the current crisis is an opportunity for reform.
“People will change the way they eat, hopefully being more responsible and moving to a more sustainable culture and shift our behavior, for the better.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.