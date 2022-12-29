It would be safe to say Elon Musk is ruining Twitter, or at least ruined what Twitter once was. Will the company ever be the same? Hard to say.

What can be said is that we need Twitter because the other alternatives for social media are far worse. The future of Twitter at this point is uncertain, which is sad since Twitter is one of the better social media apps. Given how closely tied we are to social media, if Twitter ceases to exist, the future of social media is pretty bleak.

After Musk purchased the majority share of the company in April, and then later purchased the company outright in September, he has made sweeping changes. It hasn’t been the smoothest change of management. There is a lot of controversy surrounding the purchase, which was followed by significant layoffs of Twitter staff, a string of resignations and the suspensions of “high profile” accounts for violating new policies, according to the New York Times. And Twitter’s attorneys have asked California courts to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former Twitter employees, according to the New York Post. Musk even tweeted he will resign as CEO after he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job.”

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

