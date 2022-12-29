An advertisement encouraging Instagram users to develop their own 'reel' for the new Instagram Reels feature. The feature, which launched in 2020, captures Instagram users' attention with short videos.
Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22.
It would be safe to say Elon Musk is ruining Twitter, or at least ruined what Twitter once was. Will the company ever be the same? Hard to say.
What can be said is that we need Twitter because the other alternatives for social media are far worse. The future of Twitter at this point is uncertain, which is sad since Twitter is one of the better social media apps. Given how closely tied we are to social media, if Twitter ceases to exist, the future of social media is pretty bleak.
After Musk purchased the majority share of the company in April, and then later purchased the company outright in September, he has made sweeping changes. It hasn’t been the smoothest change of management. There is a lot of controversy surrounding the purchase, which was followed by significant layoffs of Twitter staff, a string of resignations and the suspensions of “high profile” accounts for violating new policies, according to the New York Times. And Twitter’s attorneys have asked California courts to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former Twitter employees, according to the New York Post. Musk even tweeted he will resign as CEO after he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job.”
Changes to the platform’s function have also been made. Musk introduced a feature called Twitter Blue, which allows account users to pay a fee to receive account verification. The feature prioritizes and highlights the tweets of subscribing members — a move some perceived as a paywall to free speech.
I could put social media into two categories for the purpose of explanation. Some are friend- or follower-based platforms, where a person largely sees content from people they know. Good examples include Facebook or, to an extent, Snapchat when not used for messaging. A lot of apps, like Instagram, used to be this way but are changing.
More recently, especially thanks to the popularization of the platform TikTok, it seems apps have transitioned to more of a pushed content-based social media, where short videos are pushed to your feed even if you are not following the people creating them. The content on these apps — short videos created by users accompanied by a sound bite of music or text to speech dictation — are pushed onto feeds using algorithms that target social media users’ online behaviors and apparent interests. A lot of times, the content encourages users to replicate the videos or trends.
Apps that operate this way seem dead set on capitalizing off the “attention economy,” which, according to one article in the Berkeley Economic Review, describes the phenomenon in which our attention is exchanged and fought over as it becomes valuable.
It’s within a social media company’s interest to find new ways to get you to interact and spend more time on a platform, and pushing content onto your social media feed is one way to do that.
Even while Instagram allows people to post photos for followers who are often friends and family, or to the professional accounts of artists and athletes, it has moved more toward the format of TikTok through its Reels feature, which now dominates the user experience. These platforms are now so similar that content is beginning to bleed over from one to another as if it were the same site.
Social media is not what it used to be, even compared to three years ago. It’s not just Instagram that has changed; YouTube has introduced something called “Shorts,” which start playing the second you open the app. I feel the experience has become much more demanding, even exploitative, of the user.
I recently spent some time looking through Instagram’s Reels feature to see what the app would do, and I was more than a little horrified. The initial content pushed to me by Instagram’s algorithms were clips of people skiing, which made sense; the last thing I had searched for was a ski company's account.
But as I went deeper, the app started pushing completely unrelated content. There were videos of someone driving a boat and clips of house cats. While the content of these videos had nothing to do with one another, some of them were linked because they used the same audio bite or music as the video preceding it. I did not ask to see any of this, yet the app decided I should watch it.
Because of this, you can’t curate your own experience. You end up seeing what appears to be the same video 10 times, either because the music is being reused ad nauseam or you are being pushed the same kind of video again and again. It is not a good experience, and it is addictive.
Eventually, the app suggested I create my own reel using a suggested “fun template” through a pop up. Sure it might be fun, but I didn’t ask for this, nor do I want it. In fact, it feels like features such as Reels are making my generation dumber. These short videos aren’t particularly sapient and often lack any kind of deeper meaning. It’s all this sort of mindless zombie trend nonsense that we really should be avoiding.
Twitter, on the other hand, has always seemed focused on generating a discussion. Tweets can be comedic or even highly personal, but they also have the ability to be politically motivating or divisive. It’s a social media platform politicians, scientists and others use to make observations and statements. Particularly relevant tweets have even been incorporated into news writing.
Most important, Twitter is a level playing field. Anyone can weigh in and have the same power of oration as anyone else, and tie into the discussion through the hashtag feature. This is a feature that makes Twitter a powerful social tool for politics, grassroots activism and actual social movements pertaining to the real world. In a culture and political climate increasingly reliant on technology, we really need a social media platform like that.
If Twitter continues to change the way it operates or implodes due to company changes, we will be missing something incredibly valuable. I am not sure what will happen to our social landscape and culture if that happens, but I really don’t want to find out.