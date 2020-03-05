I had high expectations for BTS’ new music, and Map of the Soul: 7 certainly does not disappoint.
The album takes psychologist Carl Jung’s archetypes of the soul and uses the themes to explore the concept of self, most evident in “Intro: Persona,” “Interlude: Shadow” and “Outro: Ego.” Through shifting sounds and genres, BTS band members grapple with the idea of losing one’s passion and motivations, expressing themselves in the same authentic and vulnerable way that has always attracted fans.
Each of the seven members shares personal solo songs, such as Taehyung’s nostalgic journey with “Inner Child” or Jin’s love ballad, “Moon.” These offer a glimpse into the bandmates’ individual lives, sharing universal themes and experiences that fans can relate to, as well as the difficulties that have come with fame.
Many of the songs touch on the same idea of having a “shadow” — a negative aspect of their self and their past — chase them as they continue to grow. BTS concludes the album with the colorful “Outro: Ego,” which teaches that one has to ultimately accept his shadows in order to continue effectively and positively navigate the present and future. This remains consistent with Jung’s philosophy, that the persona, shadow and ego have to be understood and acknowledged to realize the true self.
I especially loved the song “Louder Than Bombs,” which uses haunting vocals to describe the need to accept sadness as a part of life and to continue fighting to move forward. I also enjoyed “00:00,” a song meant to comfort fans and help them get through the day. The only criticism I have is that the use of Sia as a collaborator on an alternate version of their title track, “ON,” does not showcase her full potential.
Overall, I am thoroughly impressed with this album. The concept and message of self-acceptance are creatively and thoroughly executed with angelic vocals and a powerful rap line alongside frequent callbacks to BTS’ earlier music. The use of Jungian psychology also was a creative way to introduce this sense of self-exploration.
I strongly believe Map of the Soul: 7 is a wonderfully done tribute to the band members’ careers, to the people they’ve become and to their dedicated fans. I know I’ll be playing it on repeat for weeks to come.
