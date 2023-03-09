Film-Public Domain-Winnie the Pooh

The horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a slasher film that takes advantage of the expiring copyright on the original 1926 character.

 Fathom Events via AP

Who doesn’t want to see a beloved storybook character violently kill people? Me.

Initially, after being sent the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey by a relative, I laughed and sent it off to my horror movie buddy. It was meant as a joke — to be scoffed at, made fun of and moved past. I did not expect to be dragged to the one-time showing of the film at Violet Crown and seated to watch the disfigured depictions of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet go on a murderous rampage.

To preface, I’ve watched a lot of horror, mostly psychological. I prefer convoluted plots where suspense, atmosphere and the idea of something (rather than a physical thing) arouses fear. On the flip-side, I find slasher films with an emphasis on gore pretty cheap. It’s not hard to horrify an audience with torturous death. However, regardless of my personal preferences, this movie was lacking.

Cora Thompson is a sophomore at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.