A bumpy cobblestone street with papel picado strung overhead and enthralling ancient architecture caught my eye as I biked through downtown Oaxaca, Mexico, with my classmates in March, the smell of elote and street tacos hanging in the air. Each plaza we passed was filled with the sounds of music and kids playing. The place was bursting with culture and humanity even at 10:30 p.m., a time when it often seems all of Santa Fe is already asleep.

Last month I left Santa Fe on a two-week cultural exchange in Oaxaca. The experience was truly eye-opening and exhilarating, as well as a powerful bonding experience between my peers and our home-stay partners. I returned to the United States wishing my short trip abroad lasted longer and wondering why there seemed to be fewer travel opportunities within Santa Fe high schools than there should be.

School trips abroad are a powerful experience, yet in the United States, these trips aren’t easily within reach due to an array of reasons. These range from the high cost, lack of available programs and little willingness to travel, but international exchange programs can and should be made more accessible to students to build a more connected future.

Bodhi Lewis is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternationalschool.us.

