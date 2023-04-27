A bumpy cobblestone street with papel picado strung overhead and enthralling ancient architecture caught my eye as I biked through downtown Oaxaca, Mexico, with my classmates in March, the smell of elote and street tacos hanging in the air. Each plaza we passed was filled with the sounds of music and kids playing. The place was bursting with culture and humanity even at 10:30 p.m., a time when it often seems all of Santa Fe is already asleep.
Last month I left Santa Fe on a two-week cultural exchange in Oaxaca. The experience was truly eye-opening and exhilarating, as well as a powerful bonding experience between my peers and our home-stay partners. I returned to the United States wishing my short trip abroad lasted longer and wondering why there seemed to be fewer travel opportunities within Santa Fe high schools than there should be.
School trips abroad are a powerful experience, yet in the United States, these trips aren’t easily within reach due to an array of reasons. These range from the high cost, lack of available programs and little willingness to travel, but international exchange programs can and should be made more accessible to students to build a more connected future.
My experience was organized by Mandela International Magnet School, where I am a sophomore. It was available through an application, and scholarships were available to cover the $2,000 cost. We met about once a week for many months leading up to the trip, as traveling with a group of 15 students is logistically complex.
This was my first time going on a school-led international trip, and I know nearly everyone from Mandela on the trip not only got to know their home-stay families better, but their Santa Fe peers, too. My experience with my home-stay family was always positive, and they inspired me with their delicious recipes and lifestyle habits so similar to mine.
During my other travel-abroad experiences, I’ve stayed with family friends or in tourist lodging like hotels and Airbnbs. The closest experience to a home stay was my time as a United States Youth Ambassador to Ecuador, where we stayed on a local farm and in an Indigenous women’s community. However, Oaxaca let me dive into the local livelihood, and living with this welcoming family turned me from a clueless tourist into a guest in their hometown. This was humbling in the best possible way — I would recommend this change of pace to anyone, not just high school students.
What I experienced this spring is rare, and it seems to be becoming rarer. One major obstacle to accessible high school travel, though, is the simple lack of exchange opportunities. American culture mostly turns a blind eye to cultural exchange programs — at least at the high school level. A study by NAFSA: Association of International Educators found a 91% decrease in U.S. students studying abroad for credit during the coronavirus pandemic, a decline the industry is still bouncing back from. Study-abroad programs also lack diversity, with 70% of American students studying abroad in 2020-21 reporting as white.
At a greater level, this lack of diversity and decline in students studying abroad inhibits international understanding and cooperation on large-scale issues such as climate change. Meanwhile, the opposite is true, too. Encouraging young people to go out of their comfort zone and live with a family in a different country helps us find commonalities across cultures and borders. Studying abroad might even have an effect on the U.S. economy. A 2014 survey of U.S. companies found 40% reported missing international business opportunities because of a “lack of internationally competent personnel,” according to NAFSA.
In New Mexico, we already have some foods and traditions that overlap with Latin American culture, not to mention our high rates of bilingualism. When I left on the trip to Oaxaca, I was not a stranger for long and instead built powerful friendships with my home-stay family and the school community at Liceo Federico Froebel — one of Mandela’s sister schools. High school and college students also have opportunities to gain international exposure right here in Santa Fe through Global Santa Fe’s student fellowship, which invites a variety of captivating and expressive speakers with international backgrounds.
Even though travel opens countless doors in terms of discovery and connection, it tends to be costly. People with a desire to travel and an awareness of its mind-broadening nature are sometimes limited by the high costs, especially airfare. There’s so much culture, history, friendships and memories yet to experience, so I think more government programs to bring students abroad should be established.
At the same time, I sense a range of sentiment toward promoting intercultural understanding. While some are excited at the prospect of exchanging abroad, we need to erase any apprehension about the idea of exploring other cultures. For example, travel can motivate previously indifferent students to learn a new language and multiply the amount of people we have the opportunity to meet in our lifetimes. Why not open that door as early as possible?