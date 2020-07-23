Any generation coming of working and voting age should strive for change.
Yet, as Generation Z inherits a wide variety of issues that must be solved with urgency, our actions are arguably more critical than those who came before us. We must have a say in how this country operates — both now and in the future.
Unfortunately, those currently in power are not moving this country forward, and their lack of leadership or blind ignorance toward issues most relevant to youth — gun control, climate change and racial equality, to name a few — will have dire consequences going forward.
We have received multiple warnings from scientists about environmental disaster, which have been mostly ignored by those in power. Despite hypotheses stating we could be underwater in 30 years, our current president pulled out of the Paris climate accord and lifted restrictions on coal — decisions that only cause more harm. These backward steps have made activists out of my generation, motivating us to find resolutions and encourage a revolution. If the current leadership won’t do anything, we will.
One way we can start to move forward is by learning about the issues we want to try to change and developing solutions. Recently, I have been researching local water systems by looking at the restoration work being done to help rejuvenate systems from the effects of urbanization. Honestly, it sickens me how much damage has been done and how careless we have become with our place in the natural order of things.
The lack of sustainable infrastructure in our towns and cities has wreaked havoc on the water table. Local rivers and streams are forced into channels that change the behavior of the river, all of which are severely detrimental to the ecosystem.
This, of course, is just one small window into the myriad ways we continue to harm our planet. Still, it’s important to realize that every environmental problem matters. If we intend to survive as a species, we need to reexamine how we do things and what the impacts of our actions are; otherwise, we risk irreversible damage.
Another issue I worry about for my generation revolves around health care. While this is an issue for all generations, I think it will hit mine especially hard. I have reached a sad realization that unless I am very fortunate, I will not be able to afford health insurance, which can easily cost over $300 a month. We cannot have an entire generation worried that if they are sick or break a bone that they cannot pay for necessary treatment.
Again, health insurance costs are just another part of a massive pile of financial stressors we will have to deal with, such as student loans and low wages.
Still, I have hope.
One thing young people have on their side is the internet. My generation has grown up with computers and technology, and we know how to use online resources as meaningful and effective tools to create change. Our most powerful weapon right now is our voices, and while I often ask myself, “Is anyone listening?” I feel confident that with social media and instant web sharing, we can make them listen. Rather than spread propaganda and conspiracies, Gen Z has the opportunity to unify goals online in order to unify a mission in the real world.
Honestly, I feel that Gen Z has a greater understanding of the world than generations before us did at our age. We are connected by our shared interests rather than our differences. What results is that our generation is more accepting of people’s dissimilarities — and empathetic understanding is necessary in order to work toward common goals.
Hate and prejudice are dying. Gen Z is not blinded by misconceptions, and we are open to learning and adapting in order to face challenges — just as we are doing right now. In the past several months since COVID-19 emerged in the U.S., Generation Z has had to deal with a variety of issues that have caused society to grind to a standstill, and we have proven time and time again that we can and will fight for what’s right.
Why stop now?
