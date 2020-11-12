I've received hand-me-down clothing for most of my life. Family friends with growing kids and older cousins have gifted me worn-down jeans, comfy sweaters and old soccer cleats. Similarly, I’ve parted ways with nostalgic clothes and given them away.
This wasn't always appealing. Growing up, I would compare myself to kids in elementary school who had the latest Gap Inc. gear or a pair of trendy new shoes. I didn’t enjoy the idea of walking into Goodwill to sort through used stuff. However, as I grow into a young woman, I realize the value of hand-me-down items and how avoiding fast fashion helps combat climate change.
What is fast fashion?
Fast fashion is the use of cheap textiles and unjust labor to produce clothes for people at lower prices. It is also used to keep up with recent trends in fashion and speed up clothing production.
Why is it toxic?
Fashion is the second-most polluting industry on the planet. The fashion industry uses $2.5 trillion to produce clothing, a large amount of which is specifically for fast fashion. Often made with cheap and non-environmentally friendly materials, fast-fashion apparel quickly ends up in landfills, where it can take at least 80 years to break down. This is inevitably harmful to the planet.
In addition, the process of making this clothing is socially unjust. There are over 40 million garment workers worldwide — one of the lowest-paid groups on Earth. In Bangladesh, the average garment worker who sews apparel for fast-fashion brands makes the equivalent of 33 U.S. cents per hour and often works more than 60 hours a week.
Since I started to learn about the problems associated with fast fashion, I have worked to find alternatives to reduce my carbon footprint in fashion. It's not always easy because I have a deep love for fashion, but it's worth knowing that every recycled item and decision to boycott a fast-fashion store makes a difference.
One of the main things I do to help the cause is going thrifting at stores such as Savers, Goodwill and local thrift stores like Double Take. A majority of my clothes have come from these stores, which offer quality pieces at cheap prices. To find the best quality, I take a lot of time sorting through racks in every section. I look at nearly every single item in the shops.
Sometimes while driving around, I'll see a sign for an estate sale. Estate sales are also great spots to find grandma sweaters and unique bottoms or blouses. They are like mini thrift stores.
Given the isolation and boredom of the coronavirus pandemic, my family has spent a lot of time cleaning out our closets. My dad came across a few old graphic tees that he decided to pass down to me. I've kept a lot of hand-me-down items from my parents: old white nikes, turtlenecks and vintage jackets. Not only does it help the environment, but it's a cool way to find value in items that also meant something to my loved ones.
Clothing swaps are another fun way to gather friends and family together to trade clothes. My friends get to look at clothes that don't fit or with which I'm bored, and I get to look at theirs. It is fun, doesn’t cost a dime and is way better than making a brand-new purchase.
Supporting eco-friendly shops and local businesses helps, too. It's much better to buy a brand-new item from someone who knows how the clothing was made than to purchase a similar style from a massive online store that likely used unethical modes of production.
There are so many ways to make an environmental impact and shop sustainably. I encourage teens in Santa Fe to evaluate where and how they shop and to understand that every single thing we buy has some impact on the planet, either good or bad. It’s time to reduce buying from fast-fashion brands and think about how our shopping impacts the future of the planet.
