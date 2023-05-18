I don’t remember when or how but I once heard this saying: “You’re the only person you go to bed with every night and the only person you wake up with every morning.” I thought I knew what the saying implied — I did not — and just recently have realized it suggests one should be content with their own company and being with oneself.
In a town as small and somewhat sleepy as Santa Fe, it’s easy to not have much to do on a Friday evening or to simply not feel the need to “paint the town red” — another saying I’m still deciphering. There have been many weekends spent at home and countless bad movies rented just because I am an introvert. I am not afraid to say it: I enjoy my own company a heck of a lot more than that of others.
Back when COVID-19 took the world for a surprise, like many others, I spent what seemed like an inordinate amount of time in bed or on the couch. But then I got bored. I started to clean more, to cook and read and bake. I danced around in the kitchen in my pajamas. I eventually started collecting vinyl and writing for the newspaper. In a way, I gradually stopped going out altogether, even when restrictions were lifted.
It could just be a case of Stockholm syndrome toward COVID-19, so to speak. I was 12 when the pandemic started and I will soon turn 16 — how time flies.
However, in my defense, I asked my grandmother and a few friends what I was like before — what seems like a few lifetimes ago — back in 2019. They remarked that even then I kept to myself and was truly an old man in a young boy’s body; being asleep by 9 p.m. most nights didn’t help my case.
Sometime ago, I felt as if I only liked being home because I told myself I did. I went to a few parties and ultimately decided a Saturday night on the couch or a Friday spent organizing baby photos was more fulfilling.
All of that aside, and touching on the whole became-a-teen-in-a-global-pandemic situation, I also became someone I idolized at 11 and 12. I’m now the teenager that has the cutest room, complete with all the decorations and trinkets, who has an expansive skin care collection and closet, along with an even more extensive library.
My already-perfect room and the fact I’m the youngest and my parents are always busy have led to many times where I am in charge of entertaining myself. School and extracurriculars take up some time, although education has never presented an impossible challenge to me. I needed a hobby, something to do besides self-imposed chores or making a dent in my aforementioned library.
This past weekend, for example, I turned down three invites to my school prom and opted to stay home, make cookies and watch a few movies. Other weekends have included picking out outfits for months ahead, reorganizing the fridge (sorry, Mom), folding all my clothes Marie Kondo style and in rainbow order, amassing great carts on online shops and eating frozen yogurt (one of few concessions to the outside).
I haven’t found a passion-project hobby quite yet, but I realized I have some talent in writing and a few other humanities.
My English teacher, Ms. Moon, once told us she’s a very outgoing person in the classroom and an introverted being outside of it. I am the exact same way; I have worked with Breakthrough Santa Fe to tutor and teach since last summer, and although all of my students are great and I’ll happily do skits for them and create a welcoming classroom, at the end of the day I long for being home. I can still go outside of my comfort zone.
So what do you do when there’s no choice but to go out? I bear the brunt of the world, of course, with some minor accommodations. Limiting having to speak with others and always having a pair of headphones are my compromises of choice.
It’s somewhat ironic that I’m an introverted homebody because I actually applied to a boarding school and cannot wait to move in August. I’ll technically be home and comfortable all the time, right?
My friends and family think I’m a little strange for craving being home (I’ve said no to a few dozen family trips), but I simply think to myself there is no way I would ever be as happy anywhere as here: at home with a vanilla candle burning, a record spinning and a few dog-eared books on my nightstand.