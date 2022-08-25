Moving on, moving forward, moving backward, conversion, adaptation — all words that denote change and transition. The concept of transition is one that holds heavy baggage, baggage filled with personalized, complex emotions. For teens specifically, the transition from employed to unemployed, from single to in a relationship, from one guardian’s house to another — and most pertinent — from summer to school, require an adjustment that carries mental and physical challenges.
Why do these intangible concepts of change cause so much disruption? According to New Mexico School for the Arts counselor Shelley Welch, the brain and body get accustomed to new routines, including the easier flow summer break brings. As the school year begins, Welch is encouraging students to find ways to make the transition easier.
“It generally takes two weeks for the brain and body to adjust to school hours, academic demands and social engagement again,” she said in a recent interview.
That explains feelings some high school students who spoke with Generation Next described as “ungrounding,” “chaotic” and “turbulent” in relation to the transition from summer to school.
For certain students, Welch said, the start of school is exciting as it provides normalcy with routines and regular socializing.
However, students will still have to face the inevitable processes of learning new routines and adjusting to life in school. In a 2021 article for the Manhattan Center of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy website, psychologist Ann Womack explained how transitions can require more energy than required for day-to-day tasks.
“A life transition represents a change from what we were accustomed to previously,” Womack wrote. “Even if we would call this a ‘good’ change, the process of getting adjusted to a new routine can be effortful.”
Both planned and unplanned transitions can cause stress that can wear on people emotionally, physically and mentally, according to Womack.
“Ultimately, when we are caught off guard by a life transition, it is challenging to navigate because we haven’t had the chance to prepare,” she wrote.
Although back-to-school dates are established months in advance, teens still report being “caught off guard,” this unprepared feeling when school begins, as if being abruptly woken from a summer trance.
“Once summer hits, you take advantage of the freedom you have,” said New Mexico School for the Arts junior Sebastian Rushing. “You spend so much time being so happy about having no assignments that you wake up one day at 7:30 a.m. and think, ‘Oh.’ ”
The greater mental health crisis young people are facing, particularly in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, serves as a backdrop to the stress of back-to-school transitions students and mental health professionals say can be rocky.
Studies from the Kaiser Family Foundation have found the share of adolescents experiencing anxiety, depression or both has increased by one-third from 12 percent of adolescents in 2016 to 16 percent of adolescents in 2020.
And many who need support aren’t getting it, according to the National Survey of Children’s Health. Recent survey data shows 20 percent of children with mental health needs didn’t receive needed care in 2020.
As students continue to wrestle with the transition into the school year, Welch likes to use a road analogy to contextualize the uneasiness of starting school.
“Think of the brain as a series of connected roads,” she said. “The ‘roads’ we go on routinely every day are smooth and paved. Moving onto a ‘new road’ might be bumpy and rough at first. It can feel uncomfortable and like we want to resist the change.”
From adjusting to the loud noises, large crowds and bright lights of school environments, to navigating the sometimes complicated friendships that change as students age, Welch said there are a lot of reasons why a student might feel a sense of self-doubt, fatigue, anxiety or a barrage of negative thoughts as classes begin.
While it is evident that transitions can be stressful, there are still mechanisms that offer reprieve. Womack points to preparing, developing routine, checking self-talk for helpfulness, setting small goals, staying socially connected and practicing self-compassion as effective mitigators for hard emotions around change.
“Take it slow,” Welch said about students returning to school. “Plan on doing your school day, going home, eating, resting, sleeping.”
Hydration, sleep routines, apps that teach relaxation and breathing techniques, and at-home routines can all be lifesavers when it comes to adjusting to a new school year, she added.
“It can be very comforting to come home from school and know it is pasta and movie night,” Welch said. “Go gently with yourself.”