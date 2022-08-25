david-pisnoy-5Ds41iHXAKo-unsplash.jpeg
Photo by David Pisnoy on Unsplash

Moving on, moving forward, moving backward, conversion, adaptation — all words that denote change and transition. The concept of transition is one that holds heavy baggage, baggage filled with personalized, complex emotions. For teens specifically, the transition from employed to unemployed, from single to in a relationship, from one guardian’s house to another — and most pertinent — from summer to school, require an adjustment that carries mental and physical challenges.

Why do these intangible concepts of change cause so much disruption? According to New Mexico School for the Arts counselor Shelley Welch, the brain and body get accustomed to new routines, including the easier flow summer break brings. As the school year begins, Welch is encouraging students to find ways to make the transition easier.

“It generally takes two weeks for the brain and body to adjust to school hours, academic demands and social engagement again,” she said in a recent interview.

Maia Hillock-Katz is a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts. Contact her at maiajoycehk@gmail.com.

