Since the day I was born, I’ve been a Los Angeles Dodgers fan — and I live about 850 miles away from them. Originally, this was by association and by my juvenile love of Dippin’ Dots ice cream, which you could buy at any baseball game (a good reason to attend). Now if I attend a Dodgers game, I don’t even leave my seat for fear of missing anything. I follow every game. I know every player.
Being a sports fan is a blast, from bonding with people when screaming your favorite player’s name to singing a pitchy rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” every seventh-inning stretch. I adore my team and the community I’m a part of because of them.
I have been surrounded by baseball my entire life: My dad was a coach, my brother was a player and I have been an avid cheerleader since my T-ball career. I’ve known the names of many Dodgers players since I was 5 years old, and at that point, you feel like you have a mental connection with them. I feel like I grew up with Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp, even though they were grown men playing professional baseball and I was a little girl making her way through elementary school.
Being a teenage girl who adores baseball is a rarity these days, which means it’s not a very relatable topic. But I believe being a part of community that is so predominantly male gives me a different perspective on sports and the fan bases that surround them. It’s so much more than the team and the players — it’s about the people who share the passion you have with you. You might be strangers, but rooting for a team gives you a common trait and makes it feel like you are part of a family. My love of baseball has brought me much closer to my dad. We can always talk about our team and bond over the love we share for them.
At a series of games I went to in Denver a few years ago, I made a friend when trying to get players’ autographs. We still talk, not only about the Dodgers, but they were the gateway to the relationship we have today.
I love my team, the players and the fans, but what I cherish the most about being a dedicated sports fan is the emotional connection it creates between me and so many other people — even if I don’t know them personally.
Ivy St. Clair is a junior at Santa Fe High School. Contact her at ivy.ian.st.clair@gmail.com.
