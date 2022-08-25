“Michelle Lujan Grisham is my pick for governor because I can align myself with her stances on how to make New Mexico a more productive and safe environment. She supports the right to access reproductive health care services in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham is also working to lower greenhouse gas emissions and is working towards having more renewable energy sources for future generations. Michelle Lujan Grisham also supports the students of New Mexico by making college tuition-free for most New Mexicans.”

— Josh Velarde, senior, Academy for Technology and the Classics

“I’m undecided on which candidate to pick. The way Michelle Lujan Grisham’s last term went was really only for her benefit, and I believe [COVID-19] restrictions were held out for too long. And as for Mark Ronchetti, his corruption has been [revealed] multiple times, and I wouldn’t be comfortable with him as a leader either.”

