“Michelle Lujan Grisham is my pick for governor because I can align myself with her stances on how to make New Mexico a more productive and safe environment. She supports the right to access reproductive health care services in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham is also working to lower greenhouse gas emissions and is working towards having more renewable energy sources for future generations. Michelle Lujan Grisham also supports the students of New Mexico by making college tuition-free for most New Mexicans.”
— Josh Velarde, senior, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“I’m undecided on which candidate to pick. The way Michelle Lujan Grisham’s last term went was really only for her benefit, and I believe [COVID-19] restrictions were held out for too long. And as for Mark Ronchetti, his corruption has been [revealed] multiple times, and I wouldn’t be comfortable with him as a leader either.”
— Rocky Miller, junior, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“For me personally, I would like to see Michelle Lujan Grisham return to office, due to the recent actions taken by the national government to strike down Roe v. Wade. It is very important that our government hears our voices, and protects our bodies and choices. To not have that representation in government poses many dangers for us young girls, but with Michelle Lujan Grisham in office, that representation is loud and proud.”
— Lily Rittmeyer, senior, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“I would choose Michell Lujan Grisham because she is a leader on giving us all her support on equal rights, our environment, education, giving people higher-quality employment and helping our veterans by partnering up with the Department of Health. I feel confident enough that Lujan Grisham will have a very positive change in New Mexico.”
— Raji Metzger, senior, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“My pick for New Mexican governor is Michelle Lujan Grisham. She’s raising the minimum wage, providing the opportunity for free college tuition and consistently increasing wages for teachers. She has also committed to ensuring the health and privacy of women is preserved within our state.”
— Maia Hizney, senior, Academy for Technology and the Classics