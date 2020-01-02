Steven Pienado, Santa Fe High School
“Ms. Walukas is my favorite teacher because she has done so much with me. She teaches in an organized chaos, which is something I definitely love. It is so much fun working with all of the tools.”
Tate Robertson, Santa Fe High School
“My favorite teacher is Mr. Dotts because he is super supportive. His teaching style is very free and imaginative.”
Isabella Berman Chodosh, The MASTERS Program
“My favorite teacher was my seventh grade science teacher, Olivia Carril. She made life science fun and hands-on, and that experience led to science becoming my favorite subject.”
Jordan Ortega, Santa Fe High School
“My favorite teacher is Mrs. Bunker because her passion for learning makes her class both engaging and something to look forward to.”
Tiana Padilla, New Mexico School for the Arts
“My favorite teacher is Mr. Durnin because English is my favorite subject and I enjoy the way he teaches it.”
Talia Ben-Naim, Los Alamos High School
“My favorite teacher is Mrs. Boerigter, my AP chemistry teacher who is now retired. She helped me discover my passion for chemistry and creative problem-solving. Though Mrs. Boerigter's class was challenging, it was my favorite high school course. In addition to usual curriculum, we conducted fun molecular gastronomy experiments, such as exploring the science of fudge or liquid nitrogen ice cream.”
