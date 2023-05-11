"I’d like to recognize Mr. Caldwell in AP European History for being very energetic, preparing us for college, teaching us good writing skills and staying engaged. Also, Mr. Buschman in Honors Chem for challenging us in interactive and interesting labs."

— Ruby Sallah, sophomore at Santa Fe High School

"Mr. Case at Mandela International Magnet School is a great teacher. He’s very educated, and he’s helpful by taking the time to be close to his students. Best memory: Our morning routines of staying updated with each other and the news before our activities. One of his best qualities is how much he cares about his students. [He] wants to help students understand how they can better their writing and assignments with good feedback and being a good listener."

