"I’d like to recognize Mr. Caldwell in AP European History for being very energetic, preparing us for college, teaching us good writing skills and staying engaged. Also, Mr. Buschman in Honors Chem for challenging us in interactive and interesting labs."
— Ruby Sallah, sophomore at Santa Fe High School
"Mr. Case at Mandela International Magnet School is a great teacher. He’s very educated, and he’s helpful by taking the time to be close to his students. Best memory: Our morning routines of staying updated with each other and the news before our activities. One of his best qualities is how much he cares about his students. [He] wants to help students understand how they can better their writing and assignments with good feedback and being a good listener."
— Gaby Pery, sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School
"I want to recognize my English teacher, Mrs. Durán Eiker, because I feel like she has a positive attitude every single day, and is willing to teach us all the time. She rarely gives us busywork, and she’s always engaging. When we were reading The Taming of the Shrew, she involved everyone along the way. She’s not strict but makes sure we stay on task."
— Marcus Crockett, sophomore at St. Michael’s
"I would like to appreciate Mr. Forester for his open teaching style and making class fun for all. He is open about artificial intelligence in the classroom and teaches all his students about design with both 3D modeling software and with their own hands."
— Taj Lewis, eight grader at Mandela international Magnet School
"Ms. Biscamp was my sophomore year English teacher. I’ve never felt more cared for by any teacher than Ms. Biscamp. At a time when I felt most lost, she saw me exactly for who I was, made me feel at home, and gave me her utmost support throughout it all. She treats everyone like they’re her own. For that I will never forget her."
— Lily Rittmeyer, senior at Academy for Technology and the Classics