Recently, I turned 16. You’re probably thinking, “Happy birthday!” right? Lots of people call for celebration for another trip around the sun on this giant blue marble we all call home. However, to me, a birthday has much more nuance than that awkward minute when the waiters at a restaurant sing to you or all the wonderful texts one receives on their special day. For some, it’s considered the most important day of the year. For others, blowing out those birthday candles is the most dreadful moment of the year. But maybe the folks who hate celebrating birthdays are actually on to something.
As a matter of fact, this year, I opted to not do anything specific for my birthday. No dinners, no parties, no gatherings. I decided to just see where the universe decided to take me on Tuesday, June 6, and surrounding days — and what a decision that was. I can confidently say this was one of the best birthdays I’ve had in recent years, even when factoring out pandemic birthdays.
One of the main reasons for my lack of partying was actually work. I had a welcome dinner for a fellowship I am involved with this summer. It was optional, but I thought it was just too much of a coincidence that the first event for the job landed on the day of my birthday. So I did have dinner with a sizable group of people on my birthday, just not for the specific purpose of celebrating my birth. A couple of friends and I went for ice cream afterward, which again was partially for my birthday but also a tradition from last summer when I worked the same job.
Funny enough, I had to drive my friend and myself home after the dinner and got caught in a whirlwind thunderstorm and downpour. Even though I nearly died on Rodeo Road in the plummeting rain, I actually have to admit that I enjoyed the day of my birthday way more than I could fathom when I first chose to not do much celebrating. I got to meet some awesome new people, and free ice cream was an additional perk!
I think my change in attitude toward birthdays and the weight they carry may stem from the two or so birthdays many people had that were vastly different during the pandemic, which altered the societal meaning that is held to the commemoration of our first day on Earth.
Last year — and I promise this isn’t me asking for pity, I have a point — I had a family member fall ill on the day of my birthday, which sucked to say the least. However, in the weeks following the incident, I realized I didn’t feel like I missed out on something or like I needed a make-up birthday. I was fulfilled. I threw out the idea of just buying a cake for the heck of it, but ultimately decided I was more than OK and that perhaps a birthday is just that: whatever a person needs that particular day.
None of this is to say I think folks shouldn’t have lavish and thorough celebrations of their accomplishments each year. We can rejoice in knowing that we simply made it through 365 days of being a human on this planet. But perhaps our special days can be viewed with another perspective.
I mean think about it: There are so many things each and every human has accomplished on a daily basis that one day of celebration for all of them just isn’t enough! We do not allow nearly enough proper time to rejoice in the amazing things we accomplish and choose to leave it all to one day that creeps up on us.
Therefore, on my birthday this year, I decided to practice gratitude in lieu of a big celebration and to truly just be in the moment as much as possible — something many can try to do more often. I spend time reflecting on my year: the ups, the downs and everything in between. Doing this has allowed me to face the new year with a rejuvenated mindset and to deeply consider what I might do differently next year along with all the lessons my previous mistakes taught me.
Our birthdays can serve as a powerful reminder for each person to check in with themselves. It can be a time for noticing what might be going on in our lives besides all the great accomplishments, to perhaps take a very holistic and honest view at the momentous and trying events of our years.
It is widely believed that mistakes are the best lessons — that every single time we acknowledge we’ve done something wrong in any capacity, we can then move forward and actually lead a better life. Try it for yourself on that special day. Perhaps give yourself the gift of nostalgia and learning; it might just change everything.