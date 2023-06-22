Generation Next writer Josué Solís

Generation Next writer Josué Solís celebrating his birthday as a preschooler.

 Courtesy photo

Recently, I turned 16. You’re probably thinking, “Happy birthday!” right? Lots of people call for celebration for another trip around the sun on this giant blue marble we all call home. However, to me, a birthday has much more nuance than that awkward minute when the waiters at a restaurant sing to you or all the wonderful texts one receives on their special day. For some, it’s considered the most important day of the year. For others, blowing out those birthday candles is the most dreadful moment of the year. But maybe the folks who hate celebrating birthdays are actually on to something.

As a matter of fact, this year, I opted to not do anything specific for my birthday. No dinners, no parties, no gatherings. I decided to just see where the universe decided to take me on Tuesday, June 6, and surrounding days — and what a decision that was. I can confidently say this was one of the best birthdays I’ve had in recent years, even when factoring out pandemic birthdays.

One of the main reasons for my lack of partying was actually work. I had a welcome dinner for a fellowship I am involved with this summer. It was optional, but I thought it was just too much of a coincidence that the first event for the job landed on the day of my birthday. So I did have dinner with a sizable group of people on my birthday, just not for the specific purpose of celebrating my birth. A couple of friends and I went for ice cream afterward, which again was partially for my birthday but also a tradition from last summer when I worked the same job.

Josué Solís will be a junior at United World College-USA. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.