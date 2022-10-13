For decades, suburban homes with sprawling lawns bounded with white picket fences have represented the achievement of the American dream across most of the United States. The need for such large and wasteful stretches of grass dates back to 17th century England, and as populations increase and housing becomes scarce, it’s a dream that makes little sense in desert areas like Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.
Indigenous people have coexisted with this landscape for centuries, but the way we’re currently building our cities, suburbs and economies in the desert is a cause for concern, because the scale of growth and demand on resources in the modern era is far higher than anything this region has seen. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 1950 and 2010, the annual population growth rate in the Southwest desert region was at least twice as much as the U.S. as a whole.
With population increases come more water use, even as groundwater levels and the volume of rivers such as the Rio Grande continue to plummet. This is nothing new, and it’s why growth in the Southwest is so concerning.
For instance, in Utah, increasing water use in the Salt Lake valley is depleting the tributaries into the Great Salt Lake and contributing to the lake’s rapidly shrinking size, with many of adverse effects. In 2021, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox asked residents to pray for more water. Yet, Salt Lake City can fine its citizens for letting their lawns go brown.
The reality is, we are going to continue to have growth in the Southwest. We are going to have to continue growing crops, and we are going to probably experience more drought as climate change progresses. However, we can find smarter ways to grow.
To start, we need to always consider ways to cut back water use. According to The Guardian, 80 percent of the water in the dwindling Colorado River goes toward farming alfalfa — which is also New Mexico’s top cash crop. More laws regulating what can be farmed in the Southwest could help, along with more states following the lead of Arizona, which scrapped its “use it or lose it” water rights in 2021, allowing farmers and ranchers to conserve water without risking forfeiture of their water rights.
We need to stop building suburbs in the middle of the desert, too. Most concerning to me is the fast-growing suburban sprawl of Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque that was incorporated as its own city in the 1980s. And while many desert residents might argue that dwindling water resources should be the cause for halting development altogether, sustainable use and higher-density building in the Southwest are more realistic options.
Density may be our friend in this respect, something even the Environmental Protection Agency supports as a way of making better use of limited water. According to a 2014 report from the agency, high-density housing options — like apartments and condos that house more people using less space — are associated with less stormwater runoff, resulting in water savings. According to Unsustainable Magazine, higher-density housing can also reduce the amount of water spent on individual landscaping, as well as having the added benefits of reducing the amount of energy used in heating and cooling. Higher-density communities built near city centers also reduce the need to commute, since people can walk to work or to the store. It’s a win-win.
We should also consider how we put water back into the ecosystem, or recycle it in a way that has little overall demand on an ecosystem. This means cutting back heavily on water consumption by making use of technology.
The means to do this exist; take, for example, Earthship-style architecture, made of recycled materials and reliant on passive solar energy. This New Mexican invention has the distinction of being largely self-sufficient and quite comfortably so. Many use filtration systems and aquaculture to recycle wastewater into usable water. This is possible because these buildings are designed with sustainability in mind from the start and is a lesson that we should take away and start using elsewhere.