083020_DroughtFarmer_10-rgb.jpg

Cracked earth lines the bed of a drying stretch of the Rio Grande near Albuquerque in August 2020.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

For decades, suburban homes with sprawling lawns bounded with white picket fences have represented the achievement of the American dream across most of the United States. The need for such large and wasteful stretches of grass dates back to 17th century England, and as populations increase and housing becomes scarce, it’s a dream that makes little sense in desert areas like Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.

Indigenous people have coexisted with this landscape for centuries, but the way we’re currently building our cities, suburbs and economies in the desert is a cause for concern, because the scale of growth and demand on resources in the modern era is far higher than anything this region has seen. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 1950 and 2010, the annual population growth rate in the Southwest desert region was at least twice as much as the U.S. as a whole.

With population increases come more water use, even as groundwater levels and the volume of rivers such as the Rio Grande continue to plummet. This is nothing new, and it’s why growth in the Southwest is so concerning.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community