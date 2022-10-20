“My No. 1 study tip is to study, but specifically by writing down notes. Being respectful to your teachers and being well-behaved in class can surely [lead] to a better grade.”
— Effy Herrera, freshman at New Mexico School for the Arts
“My No. 1 study tip is to study, but specifically by writing down notes. Being respectful to your teachers and being well-behaved in class can surely [lead] to a better grade.”
— Effy Herrera, freshman at New Mexico School for the Arts
“I always try to study as much as possible and try to make it as effective as possible. I don’t try to memorize content but instead reteach it to myself and practice.”
— Josué Homero, sophomore at Capital High School
“My No. 1 study tip is making a study guide. Making a study guide that is color-coded and by doodling next to the questions you think are going to be worth more on the test is a great way to study. Another trick is, during the exam, answer the questions you know for sure and skip over questions that you don’t (and that take over 10 seconds) and go back to answer them at the end.”
— Elena Lopez, freshman at St. Michael’s High School
“Review the topics you don’t understand as well, rather than studying the ones you know you’ll do well on in the exam itself.”
— Miranda Jaramillo, freshman at The MASTERS Program
“Use practice problems. Studying and looking at the material doesn’t always work very well for me, but using practice problems is very helpful. Practice problems (whether they’re provided by the teacher or I find them online) use different wording than I might be used to, could be potentially harder than what I’m doing, and might even lead to me finding new strategies which really helps me be prepared.”
— Imogen Theobald-Green, freshman Mandela International Magnet School
Advertisement
Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.