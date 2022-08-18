Isabela Azurdia , freshman at the University of Arizona

“My goal this school year is to become a better person and to grow as a person. Since I’m in a new state where I know no one, I want to explore and branch out. My goal is to meet new people and create new friendships all while keeping my Santa Fe culture with me. College is a new challenge and experience that I want to take full advantage of!”

Andrew Fontana , senior at Mandela International Magnet School

