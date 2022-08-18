Isabela Azurdia, freshman at the University of Arizona “My goal this school year is to become a better person and to grow as a person. Since I’m in a new state where I know no one, I want to explore and branch out. My goal is to meet new people and create new friendships all while keeping my Santa Fe culture with me. College is a new challenge and experience that I want to take full advantage of!”
Andrew Fontana, Mandela International Magnet School “My number one goal for this school year is to improve my study and preparation habits, so I can successfully complete the IB program and keep a healthy mental state by being active and going to the gym.”
Amelia Clark, Adriatic United World College “This year I will be going into my junior year of high school at the Adriatic United World College in northern Italy. I have many goals for this upcoming school year; however, my biggest goal is to find a positive balance. To me, this means studying hard and learning as much as possible, but not to the point where it takes from other equally important parts of my life, parts where I can be creative and social and adventurous. While I’m sure this will not always happen, I will strive to find a balance that works for me.”
Vanezia Vaimiritea Aguayo, New Mexico School for the Arts “My goal this year is to learn new skills and earn good grades academically and in the art department, especially for the final NMSA senior visual arts project, which will be the most important for this year. One thing to remember, which this picture reminds me of, is that I must always take care of responsibilities, but in doing so, I shouldn’t forget to take care of myself. We still have to keep going even if we don’t feel like it.”
Seth Philippe Griego, Mandela International Magnet School “For the 2022-23 school year, my goal is to perfect my time management and work on applying myself more.”
