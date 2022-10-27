“My favorite horror movie is any of the “Annabelle” series movies. It is really cool that they took the simple cliche concepts of a possessed doll but made it unique and gripping. I love the simplicity but fear that the director is able to play out though the entire series. Overall, Annabelle: Creation is my favorite for its pure horror and creativity amongst simple components!”

— Vinaya Kurapati, sophomore at the MASTERS Program

“As an avid fan of horror and thriller movies I have grown a fondness for the strange and psychological. If I had to name a favorite, I’d have to go with Martyrs (2008). The imagery from the film stays vividly in my mind, almost horrifically. The movie shows the breakdown of the mind hopelessly and tragically, leaving the audience in awe and utterly disturbed.”

Popular in the Community