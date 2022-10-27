Vinaya Kurapati, The MASTERS Program “My favorite horror movie is any of the Annabelle series movies. It is really cool that they took the simple cliché concepts of a possessed doll but made it unique and gripping. I love the simplicity but fear that the director is able to play out though the entire series. Overall, Annabelle: Creation is my favorite for its pure horror and creativity amongst simple components!”
Remi VeneKlasan, New Mexico School for the Arts “As an avid fan of horror and thriller movies, I have grown a fondness for the strange and psychological. If I had to name a favorite, I’d have to go with Martyrs (2008). The imagery from the film stays vividly in my mind, almost horrifically. The movie shows the breakdown of the mind hopelessly and tragically, leaving the audience in awe and utterly disturbed.”
Zavia Burton, Mandela International Magnet School “I would have to say my favorite horror movie is Scream. It’s a classic and has great twists. Also, it’s not scary, which I like ‘cause I’m a chicken.”
Jenny Berrelleza Hernandez, The MASTERS Program “My favorite horror movie is Saw VI. Compared to the other Saw movies, this one specifically is centered around a man’s selfishness. As the movie progresses, he goes against his own beliefs and what makes him so successful. … This movie stood out to me as my favorite since it was more personal with his life-or-death choices [about] others.”
