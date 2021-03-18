What’s the biggest thing the American education system needs to work on?
Cesar Cera, ATC Charter School
“Being a student, I can say that education definitely needs to improve. It has been set up the same way for so long. We sit in a class taking in information and spit it all out on a test and then forget it all. Our creativity continues to be taken away as homework and school becomes harder.”
Greta Grier, Mandela International Magnet School
“I think there is more pressure on doing well in school rather than understanding the information that is taught to us. There is always the stress of getting an A, so students simply try to just memorize the information as opposed to actually learning the topic. In America especially, there is this ideology pushed onto young kids that you must go to an amazing, top-ranked college, when in reality that’s an unrealistic path for every teen.”
Max Quintana, Capital High School
“In my personal opinion, I believe that the American education system needs to improve one-on-one communication with its students. Specifically students who are at risk, if resources are available. A way to improve is also by finding creative ways to get students to work with counselors to find areas in which they need help.”
Araceli Peña, Monte Del Sol Charter School
“I’d say the biggest thing the American education system needs to improve on is the lack of diversity in gifted education. Oftentimes this comes from the lack of opportunity offered to minority students. It’s very much an overlooked subject that isn’t really talked about, but I feel as though there should be more light shed on it.”
