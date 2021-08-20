“Driver’s Ed was the forbidden place until you turned 16. My time had finally come. The online driving class wasn’t what I expected, but I had so much fun. A great teacher was able to help me find interest in a long class about things most of us, including me, thought we already knew. And believe it or not, I learned lots of things I genuinely didn’t know! Driving class is something I won’t ever forget.”
Ella McFaul, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“Driver’s ed was educational. I did it online, so I found it hard to focus being on a computer for so long. Although, after taking driver’s ed, I feel that I was and am prepared for driving in many situations.”
Calder Evans, Northern Arizona University
“For me, driver’s ed seemed like a waste of time. I didn’t really learn anything that I didn’t already know, and they didn’t teach me how to drive cause we already had to know how to drive to do the driving hours.”
Sofia Ortiz, Trinity University
“Driver’s ed was not the most exhilarating experience, a bit boring, considering most of what I learned was just from experience behind the wheel. It was, however, worth the license I got!”
Maiah Trujillo, Academy for Technology and the Classics
“It was an introduction to driving as a whole, and it encouraged a lot of independent learning.”
