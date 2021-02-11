This Valentine’s Day is bound to be lonelier than most, or on the flip side, so crowded with your loved ones cooped up in quarantine that you cannot think straight. Either way, we have movies that might hit home for you, with the added bonus of being quite funny. A lot of teens are planning to spend this Valentine’s Day watching movies, and here are some that Generation Next recommends you add to your queue this holiday.
‘Palm Springs’ (Hulu)
If Groundhog Day were funnier, less creepy and a lot more relevant, it would manage to be similar to this movie. Nyles (Andy Samberg) appears to be doomed to attend his girlfriend’s friend’s destination wedding every day for eternity. But he isn’t alone in this time loop, for better or worse. Palm Springs does take you to some pretty dark places while contemplating the value of endless time, but it does lead you out the other side. This refreshing comedy is rated R.
‘Happiest Season’ (Hulu)
This may be a Christmas movie, but hear us out — this movie is incredibly sweet and insightful. It demonstrates the heavy theme of fixing unhealthy relationships or knowing when to end them, but is actually funny at the same time. Plus, it is produced by a queer creative team led by Clea DuVall and cast with LGBTQ icons such as Dan Levy and Kristen Stewart.
‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (Disney Plus, iTunes, Amazon Prime)
This movie is very loosely based off of The Taming of the Shrew, with well-loved Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and standoffish Kat (Julia Stiles). It challenges archaic rules like the oldest sibling should have to experience major life events first — no matter how they’re developing emotionally, and has a lot less sexism than other films of its time. It’s one of the most popular rom-coms, and it deserves it.
‘The Lovebirds’ (Netflix)
This film takes the trope of a couple taking an adventure together in order to reignite the spark of their relationship, but it makes it fresh and relatable by making the characters awkward and three-dimensional. The plot is anything but stale, flows really well and continues to take increasingly strange twists. Plus, you get to watch Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) react to the bizarre and hysterical lines that are delivered in total sincerity. This film is rated R.
‘To All the Boys I Loved Before’ (Netflix)
This unconventional 21st-century high school romance became an internet sensation when it was released on Netflix in 2018. Since then, its sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, gained similar success in 2020, after its predecessor launched leading actors Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into celebrity status. And if you ended up getting super into the series, the final installment to the Lara Jean trilogy comes out this week.
