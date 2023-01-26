Audrie Gonzales-Ellsworth, New Mexico School for the Arts “All of the best teachers I’ve had have been as engaging as they wish their students to be. They have genuine respect for students and for what they’re teaching. They become role models for students and expect the same respect they’re given. I also think amazing teachers have a passion for both learning and teaching, and they approach everything alongside their students.”
Jacquie Buenviaje, Mandela International Magnet School “The biggest quality that makes a good teacher is when they are good at communication. When I’m at home doing homework and run into something I don’t understand, learning is easier and less stressful when I can email my teachers with questions and receive substantial responses. This is also important in an in-person setting. If your teacher helps you using [supportive] communication rather than negative communication, the class is more enjoyable and provides a safe space for students to ask questions without fear.”
Oz Leshem, New Mexico School for the Arts “I think the ability to understand, respect and listen to students creates a safer environment for students to want to learn in. Showing up dedicated and passionate and ensuring you let your students know you want to be there is one of the strongest foundations a teacher can have. It is also important to have empathy for the space and/or location you are teaching in, meaning that you, as a teacher, take the time to understand the historical and cultural traditions of the area and how students from those areas learn.”
"What makes a great teacher is their ability to teach students to think critically instead of filling their minds with singular ideas. I believe it’s beneficial to teach students the importance of thinking for themselves in all situations, whether in academic or social contexts. Most young people are extremely impressionable, and it’s crucial to fill their minds with all possibilities. A great teacher also makes an effort to have a genuine relationship with their students to benefit their academic experience further. Great teachers start all careers, and they influence future generations. Therefore, it’s important that we, as students, treat them with the respect they deserve."
Ivan Ferjancic, Santa Fe Prep “A good teacher is full of positive influence, inspiration and relatability. Someone willing to understand the scholars they prepare and enlighten their educational journey is an innate quality that teachers of excellence possess.”
Avah Trujillo, Academy for Technology and the Classics “A good teacher connects with their students and tries to understand them as people. They also challenge them to think for themselves rather than just memorize and repeat facts.”
Isabel Somma, New Mexico School for the Arts “Some qualities that make a good teacher [are] that they are respectful to their students and colleagues. They should also be patient with their students. For example, they will wait for their students to understand the assignment and answer their questions honestly. A good teacher, I believe, is also a compassionate individual.”
Allison Cantrell, McCurdy Charter School
