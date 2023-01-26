“All of the best teachers I’ve had have been as engaging as they wish their students to be. They have genuine respect for students and for what they’re teaching. They become role models for students and expect the same respect they’re given. I also think amazing teachers have a passion for both learning and teaching, and they approach everything alongside their students.”

— Audrie Gonzales-Ellsworth, sophomore at New Mexico School for the Arts, dance department

“The biggest quality that makes a good teacher is when they are good at communication. When I’m at home doing homework and run into something I don’t understand, learning is easier and less stressful when I can email my teachers with questions and receive substantial responses. This is also important in an in-person setting. If your teacher helps you using [supportive] communication rather than negative communication, the class is more enjoyable and provides a safe space for students to ask questions without fear.”

