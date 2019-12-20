Compiled By Seneca Johnson{/Byline}
Nora Moest, Mandela International Magnet School
“My favorite tradition is baking holiday cookies with my family. The past couple years my dad and I have made gingerbread houses and decorated cookies, it’s a lot of fun.”
Susannah Murray, Santa Fe Prep
“Every year my brothers and I perform a lip synch rendition of ‘Pokémon Christmas Bash’ for my parents.”
Sophia Buffalo Bull Tail, Santa Fe Indian School
“Driving somewhere. Every year we go for drives.”
Lauren Vigil, Santa Fe Indian School
“We always do a family game night. Everyone comes over and we have a big saran wrap ball to unravel, and whatever falls out is yours. We also have uno and the winner gets all the food”
Diego Armendariz, St. Michael’s High School
“My favorite holiday tradition is playing board games with my family”
Alexa Griego, St. Michael’s High School
“My favorite holiday tradition is spending Christmas Eve with my family and opening presents at midnight together.”
