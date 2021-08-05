Asha Smelser, Santa Fe High School
“I’ve been going up the mountain and hammocking or hiking.”
Ally Jones, New Mexico School for the Arts
“[I have been] camping near water, going to the lake and cooling off in a pool.”
Aneena Clinger, Santa Fe Waldorf School
“Well, I’ve been keeping cool by drinking lots of iced strawberry lemonade, and chilling by the beach, and wearing shorts :)”
Liam Mooney, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“I’ve been staying cool this summer because I’ve been drinking lots of cold drinks lately, like cold brews from Starbucks. And I’ve also been staying cool by jumping in my friend’s pool and the one at the country club. And finally, I also stayed cool during the night by putting a bowl of ice next to my fan.”
Max Davis, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“I enjoy hiking in the high elevations of the Santa Fe mountains where it is cooler. It’s amazing the difference in temperatures between the town and the mountains. If you really wanted to cool down you could jump into one of the alpine lakes, but personally I’ve never done that.”
José Lain-Straus, Santa Fe Preparatory School
“I have been going on bike rides with my exchange student, Martín. We go every Sunday downtown on our bikes to Tres Colores. On other days, me and Martín try to get out into nature.”
