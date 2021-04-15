After a school year filled with online classes, social distancing and uncertainty of when or if in-person learning will resume, students were faced with the challenge to adapt to and embrace a “new normal.” For many, art provided a form of expression during the challenging moments.
In a new series by Generation Next, teens respond to a question in the form of art. In this inaugural collection, students answer the question: What has this school year been like for you?
“Between juggling school, work and chores, the separation between home and work life has become incredibly blurry, and I want to represent these issues in a comical way. In my illustration I’ve included many things I do while on Zoom, like making breakfast and walking the dog and reading books entirely unrelated to the lecture subject.”
Maddie Ingram, New Mexico School for the Arts
“School has been really hard recently, but at least I can learn with my cat.”
Atlas Power, Santa Fe Prep
“When we get back to school, be safe.”
Bria Vigil, New Mexico School for the Deaf
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.