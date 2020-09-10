I am often told that in the U.S., many people divide their time into before 9/11 and after.
Before the 2001 terrorist attacks, worries about a foreign nation causing mass killings in modern-day America were slim to none, that kind of thing simply didn't happen. It was unthinkable. Now, 19 years after the attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people died, fears of a similar event haunt the nation every day.
For myself, who was born two months after 9/11, and the rest of my generation, we have only lived in the after.
I have clear memories of watching videos in elementary school of airplanes flying into the World Trade Center and people jumping from the buildings to their death. Sometimes, my peers and I would even have reflections or writing assignments on how the event made us feel. We were brought up with deep emotional ties to 9/11, even without fully understanding what that day meant to many Americans — and how it has continued to shaped the country since.
Some of the effects of the bombing seem fairly innocuous. The creation of the Transportation Security Administration and most other current security measures in place at airports are obvious measures. As part of Gen Z, it seems impossible to me not to have these things in place, since all I’ve ever known is taking off my shoes and proving I don't have weapons when passing through an airport. It feels strange to think that flying was ever less regulated.
But 9/11 has also affected my generation in much darker ways.
We grew up in the aftereffects of intense Islamophobia and hate crimes as a result of the attacks. The people alive to witness 9/11, and those of us who grew up after it, experienced a surge in “patriotism," in which many people felt the need to give back to their country. However, many began to use it as an excuse for violence and harassment toward Muslim people, who still are largely generalized as terrorists. Hundreds of domestic terror attacks against Muslims happened in the years following 9/11. The war on terror fundamentally changed life for Muslim Americans and anyone who could be perceived as one.
Because of this war on terror, American soldiers have been stationed in Afghanistan longer than I have been alive, and though they are slowly being recalled, they likely will be there for many more years to come.
I’ve been told that before 9/11, attacks like that were unimaginable and America was thought of as "untouchable." However, my generation has never had the comfort of thinking that way.
Gen Z has never known the feeling of absolute safety in public spaces — largely because 9/11 was one of the first events to make people realize that danger is always possible.
Seneca Johnson is a freshman at Yale University. Contact her at senecasjo@gmail.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.