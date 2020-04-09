Known for his dark, emotional style of music, Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye — better known by his stage name The Weeknd — has released his fourth and most personal, hard-hitting album yet: After Hours. Because songs on the album touch on taboo topics, such as self-loathing and sexual pleasure, the collection is relatable — even essential — to teens, letting them know they aren't alone in these thoughts.
Like Starboy in 2016, After Hours, which debuted April 3, features a plethora of hit songs, including three singles, all of which touch on sensitive topics like sex and drugs, specifically used as coping mechanisms to recover from heartbreak.
All songs on the 14-track album have a recurring motif in sound and meaning, as The Weeknd relates to listeners who are trying to move on from hurtful relationships and start anew.
While most fans — he's got more than 63 million monthly listeners on Spotify — seem to skim over the messages behind The Weeknd's lyrics and focus more on his catchy lines and rhythm, After Hours pretty much demands folks pay more attention to the depth in his words. This is clearly what Tesfaye wants, as he Tweeted on the day of the album’s release, “The world shall know pain.”
In the very first seconds of the song "Alone Again," The Weeknd shows he is poised to free his true self, no matter how ugly or poisonous he comes off to anyone, including his lover:
Take off my disguise I'm living someone else's life/ Suppressing who I was inside I let you down, I led you on/ I never thought I'd be here without you/ Don't let me drown inside your arms/ Bad thoughts inside my mind
In the most popular track, "Blinding Lights," the lyrics refer to some of The Weeknd's previous relationships and how heartbreak has affected his mental state. He touches on this again in "Heartless," but in a more aggressive rap, using expletives to describe a partner.
Although it’s disputed which relationships The Weeknd refers to in his songs, the weight his words serve as a warning of the pain that he felt. With such an honest, vulnerable introspection, After Hours shows promise of being The Weeknd's most successful album to date.
