The climate is getting weird.
While they're becoming everyday issues, wildfires, freak weather systems and record temperatures are actually not at all normal.
This highly irregular weather raises many questions about where the world is headed and what might happen in the future. What will we have to do as a species in order to inhabit this planet in a sustainable way — or are we too late for any chance of repair?
It has become apparent that regardless of our efforts to try and slow global warming by limiting greenhouse gas emissions, large-scale pollution will continue, and we will have to adapt our way of living in order to work with our ever-changing world.
In recent years, a series of horrendous fires have taken lives, destroyed wildlife habitats and burned residential areas to ash. This includes the intense bushfires in Australia late last year and earlier this year, as well as the ongoing wildfires that continue to ravage the West coast year after year.
Locally, we just dealt with the Medio Fire, which grew to more than 4,000 acres and choked the sky with smoke for several weeks. It's surreal to wake up and walk outside to a sky that is muted yellow and see dustings of ash on everything: cars, plants and even your own clothes. For me, the Medio Fire was a wake-up call, reminding me the things I can so easily take for granted are perhaps more threatened than I realized. The Medio Fire came too close to destroying the Rio en Medio Trail and the ski area, both sacred outdoors spaces where I spend a great deal of time. It would be a tragedy to have these places destroyed — especially by a fire that could be prevented if humanity were willing to amp up its efforts to fight climate change.
It seems like fires grow bigger and become more destructive every year. I can't help but ask why. I am sure these fires are partly worsening due to an abundance of dry fuel. Plants are not getting enough water to be healthy, so they dry out and lose the ability to resist fire; this allows wildfires to spread more rapidly.
High temperatures are no stranger to our desert region, yet we are not accustomed to droughts as severe as we have had in recent years. Normally, one of my favorite things about New Mexico are the impressive monsoon thunderstorms we get every summer. They provide essential moisture to the environment and make the sweltering heat more bearable. This summer, however, we barely got any rain apart from a few small thunderstorms. This seems to be a trend, not just with the monsoon, but with our overall precipitation — specifically our winter snowfall.
One notable instance of strange weather happened this month, with an especially early cold snap. In just 24 hours, the temperatures dropped some 30 degrees and Santa Fe received a flurry of snow. Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, went as far as to called the event "unprecedented," The New Mexican reported.
While it was nice to get some moisture and cold weather, we must remember a surprising freeze like this, which can take a toll on plants and animals, is abnormal and should be a cause for concern.
To me, it's obvious that drastic climate change is not a new concept; it's just that humans have refused — for too long — to do much about it.
Environmental destruction has happened for years, but we are just now seeing the localized effects of it in more obvious ways. Finally, we are waking up and realizing things are seriously wrong. Now, we must take action and do something about it, before things get far worse — even irreversible.
