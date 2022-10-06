For the last two months, Jackson, Miss., has had a major water problem. For part of that time, the city didn’t even have running water. Jackson residents couldn’t flush toilets, bathe or drink the water running from their faucets. Some spent hundreds of dollars per month buying bottled water, even though the majority of the population are lower income. Up until a few days ago, Jackson’s water was still so contaminated that there was a boil-water advisory, a recommendation to decontaminate the water even before someone brushes their teeth.

While recent flooding made things worse, residents of the majority-Black capital of Mississippi have received boil-water notices on and off for years due to lead contamination and a failing water facility. Before the flooding, state lawmakers denied millions of dollars in funding requests to help fix the issues.

Now, Jackson is dealing with $1 billion worth of damages and the fallout of thousands of people who had to live life this summer without access to running water. In response, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has filed a discrimination complaint for investigation into the state’s handling of the issue.

Isabella Tetreault-Saez is a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts. Contact her at tetreaultsaez.isabella@nmschoolforthearts.org.

