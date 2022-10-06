For the last two months, Jackson, Miss., has had a major water problem. For part of that time, the city didn’t even have running water. Jackson residents couldn’t flush toilets, bathe or drink the water running from their faucets. Some spent hundreds of dollars per month buying bottled water, even though the majority of the population are lower income. Up until a few days ago, Jackson’s water was still so contaminated that there was a boil-water advisory, a recommendation to decontaminate the water even before someone brushes their teeth.
While recent flooding made things worse, residents of the majority-Black capital of Mississippi have received boil-water notices on and off for years due to lead contamination and a failing water facility. Before the flooding, state lawmakers denied millions of dollars in funding requests to help fix the issues.
Now, Jackson is dealing with $1 billion worth of damages and the fallout of thousands of people who had to live life this summer without access to running water. In response, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has filed a discrimination complaint for investigation into the state’s handling of the issue.
As a whole, this kind of catastrophe isn’t new for neighborhoods and cities with higher populations with people of color in the United States — and it’s part of a systemic problem known as environmental racism, where race-based discrimination runs deep in policies and practices, leaving communities to deal with poor and often unhealthy environmental conditions.
Cases of environmental racism — including in Jackson — can be traced back to segregation and redlining, a now-illegal process where banks refused to give loans to people living in certain neighborhoods, even if the person was eligible. These discriminatory practices have left Black neighborhoods with less economic and political power, therefore feeling the effects of climate change far more than predominantly white ones.
However, environmental racism isn’t exclusive to Black neighborhoods. For example, Native Americans living on the Navajo Nation, which is home to 250,000 people — including in New Mexico — have been dying from kidney failure and cancer linked to uranium mined from their lands.
Between 1944 and 1986, the federal government mined uranium and left behind over 500 abandoned mines on the land, many of which still haven’t been cleaned up. The uranium is practically unavoidable even years later. While 40 percent of the Navajo Nation does not have running water, residents who do and have participated in testing have found uranium in their system at rates significantly higher than the entire U.S. population on average.
The waste left behind, according to the tribal government, has caused cancer rates to double between the 1970s and 1990s on the Navajo Nation, where there are few medical resources, poverty is high and political influence is small. This has affected residents in the past, continues to affect them now and will continue to do so for generations.
According to Dorceta Taylor, a professor at Yale who spoke with Teen Vogue, one of the main reasons environmental racism continues to be an issue is because corporations that break environmental laws in neighborhoods mostly made up of people of color with lower incomes are fined at lower rates than in white, upper-class communities.
Once landfills or factories are placed near a neighborhood, often after the community is established, the land and neighborhoods are deemed less valuable. In these neighborhoods, there tends to be fewer trees and more concrete, creating the “urban heat island effect.”
According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, this makes areas up to 13 degrees hotter than other neighborhoods, and residents experience two to three days more of extreme temperatures a year; this affects them both physically and mentally. The extreme heat and air pollution in these communities causes more deaths to these communities than almost anything else, and with climate change, the effects are only going to get worse.
Jackson’s water crisis is only one of the many injustices experienced by people of color in their neighborhoods today. The Flint, Mich., water crisis, “Cancer Alley” in Louisiana and the arsenic contamination in California’s San Joaquin Valley are just a few examples of the many ways the government is failing to meet these communities’ basic needs. Environmental racism is slowly killing people of color in their communities, and it doesn’t seem like an accident.