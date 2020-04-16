Keeping sane during quarantine has proven to be harder than expected.
For me, playing video games has been a great outlet for the stress, boredom and loneliness experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Pew Research Center, 90 percent of teens play video games on a variety of devices. There are millions of games compatible with just about any device.
With numerous genres and styles of games out there, anybody can find a good fit that suits their gaming interests.
While I do not consider myself a “gamer,” I have gained a new appreciation for video games amid isolation. With so much time on my hands, I have been able to dive deep into games such as the recently released Animal Crossing New Horizons, where players can follow an avatar on their journey to cultivate a deserted island, and the more action-packed Watchdog and Final Fantasy.
The ability to experience other dimensions — and quite honestly, just the feeling of freedom gaming emulates — is very refreshing. An escape is just what I am, as are so many others, looking for right now. Adventure and simulator games satisfy the growing need for new scenery and situations — much more than sitting on a couch binging shows on Netflix.
While trapped inside a house for days on end, it is easy to fall into a habit of laziness. Video games can keep the brain sharp and useful. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Psychology's Learning and Transfer Lab have found video games can enhance cognitive functions, stating, “in the cognitive domain, the evidence to date suggests that some, but not all, games are indeed capable of altering basic cognitive skills … (e.g., in rehabilitative or job-training settings).”
Along with mental benefits, gaming also is a way to remain socially active despite not getting to see friends and acquaintances in person. Multiplayer games open a door to social interactions that cannot be found any other way. While it's great to team up with or fight against strangers online, nothing compares to playing with friends — now more than ever. My friend group has used games like Minecraft to collaborate and compete, and the experience has taught me even more about them as people.
Instead of lying in bed for hours mindlessly consuming all sorts of media as fast as possible, have some genuine fun. Shoo away the boredom and keep your mind stimulated. Use the escape of video games to stay positive and happy during these uncertain times.
