It’s wintertime amid an ongoing pandemic, and I’m feeling unoccupied and overwhelmed. These days, I do a lot of lying around on my bed thinking about what my future could hold.
The extra free time has allowed me to reflect and explore who I am. You could say I’ve changed a lot — not just in my personality and approach toward life, but also my style. I’ve altered the way I dress and accessorize. A lot. I have grown into a more confident person this year, and I like to mirror that self-assurance on the outside.
One big external shift for me has been my view toward makeup.
Makeup was never something I cared much about when it came to appearance. But since buying my first real makeup set from Glossier this summer, I have come to the conclusion that makeup is a way to express myself more and move out of my comfort zone.
In July, I watched an HBO teen drama series called Euphoria that used makeup in a way that perfectly matched the characters’ personalities. Jules, for example, wore flamboyant, wacky and unique makeup, with bright colors and abstract shapes. This paralleled her equally bold personality type.
The creativity was inspiring, and I was in awe. Although I’d used Instagram tutorials for makeup ideas in the past, this show is what really sold me. Before you know it, I was browsing Pinterest boards and watching how-to videos on TikTok for Euphoria-inspired makeup.
I started with some basic glitter from a My Little Pony makeup pack I found in the bottom of my bathroom drawer. It was a bit messy, but it was fun to experiment with. I put it under my eyes and found my confidence improving. Even with a lack of motivation this year, makeup has allowed me to have fun in the moment and escape from all of the bad things happening in the world right now.
It is a way to get up and do something, a way to get ready for the day — even if it’s just for sitting around the house.
For a few weeks, I just focused on getting better at drawing straight lines across my eyelids with liner. Now, I sometimes create complex shapes around my eyes. I also like to experiment with body glitter.
In September, my friends and I decided to have a Euphoria-inspired photo shoot. We bought lots of makeup products — from colored rhinestones and glitter to eyeshadow and shimmering lip gloss, and we let our imaginations run wild. We had fun expressing ourselves artistically in photos and fashion.
In the near future, I am planning to take a bigger step into getting more creative and buying different colored eyeliners and mesmerizing eyeshadow pallets. Already feeling as empowered as I am with some basics, I would love to take it to the next level and find a deeper sense of self in makeup.
With all this time during the stay-at-home protocols, makeup has made a great impact on how I feel in my skin, and it has made me love myself more. But no, this doesn’t mean I don’t feel good about myself without it.
I have seen people view makeup as a bad thing, a way to “hide your face.” I’ve heard people say, “You don’t need makeup.” I am not trying to appeal to the public eye but am using makeup for myself. For me, makeup is simply a tool to express yourself and your personality. I view it as an art form that requires patience and talent.
As teens, we are still finding ourselves, and to have people bring us down for trying do so is unacceptable.
Whether you wear makeup or not — or however else you like to express yourself — just know that you can be whoever you want to be. Make it a daily reminder to just be you.
