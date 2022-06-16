With tens of thousands dead and injured, millions displaced from their homes and hundreds of billions in property damage that will alter the way of life for Ukrainians for years to come, it’s a mystery why wars like the one Russia has waged against Ukraine since February happen at all. The bloodshed has the West remembering and constantly considering the evils of war.
What Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine has instead resulted in incalculable, all-too-familiar loss.
At a June 9 exhibition in Russia honoring the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian Tsar Peter the Great, Putin compared his invasion of Ukraine to Peter’s invasion of Sweden to give land back to the people of Russia. Putin’s imperial ambitions have been clear for a while now, but this admission is too much to ignore. It highlights how unnecessary this war is, and how people are losing their lives over one man’s greed and ambition.
It’s not the first time the greed of one leader has cost lives: World War II was the result of Adolf Hitler’s invasions of neighboring countries. This pattern, of one man in charge who uses that power to incite violence, can be seen throughout history. Leaders of nations and empires since time immemorial have believed they are superior, and their egoism and ignorance have led to many of the tragedies in our history.
And even though Hitler and the Axis powers were eventually defeated, that didn’t change all the damage and death the war caused. The end of the war didn’t mean the end of tensions. It only created new ones. In the case of World War II, the U.S. government believed it needed to do everything possible to stop the spread of radical and authoritarian ideologies, this time communism. This Red Scare fueled the Cold War with the Soviet Union, which had several proxy wars, in turn leading to more wars and division.
This is what I feel most people don’t really think about when it comes to war: Wars are the result of disputes and disagreements, but they don’t necessarily solve them.
For one side to win a war, the other must lose, but that doesn’t mean the two sides will ever agree. Wars don’t erase the tensions that cause them. Innocent people lose their lives over the ambitions of people who never see a day of fighting themselves, but instead use others as their pawns to get what they want. Even if your side wins a war, the disagreement doesn’t magically solve itself and go away. It will exist for as long as the political disagreement does. And when it comes to more recent wars in our global history, many of those disagreements still exist.
I wish I had the solution to stop all this, but I don’t. I do know the better we can understand why wars begin in the first place and effectively communicate about it, the sooner we can put an end to deadly conflict. In school, I learned about the Sept. 11 attack and what a great tragedy that was. But I truly never knew or really understood the wars and bloodshed that it led to. For the longest time, I was only able to conceptualize war through what I saw on the news. I never truly understood what war was or how it’s caused until I grew up and decided to learn for myself. I did eventually learn about how evil of a place the world can be, but I wish I would’ve had a better understanding of this sooner.
Talking about tragedies like this is difficult, but ignorance will only lead to more sadness. If we can better discuss wars and conflict, especially while they are happening, the more effectively we can discuss solutions to ensure they don’t repeat themselves. We can’t keep letting innocent people die over the greed of the world’s most powerful people. There is no world in which people should be dying in a conflict that they did not cause and are not at fault for. The war in Ukraine is an unfortunate example of the greed and evil that exists in our world, but it can also show us how to be better as a people and stop these patterns.