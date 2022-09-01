Our current two-party system in government is an ineffective, polarized mess, and it doesn’t seem to do much to actually help the majority of the United States population. From legalized cannabis use and abortion rights to fiscal policy, the Republican and Democratic parties deal in extremes, leaving voters dissatisfied. If we want solutions that reflect the wants of everyone, we’re going to have to find a better way.
The dramatic power struggle between these two parties frequently derails the progress of possible policies, in a time where decisive actions by lawmakers are required. The idea of adding at least a third party is gaining momentum, and if it happened, it would promote cooperation, reduce partisan conflict and resolve a lot of the current issues we see in Congress today. Any bill would have to be popular with the majority of parties to even have a chance of passing.
Take for example gun control, an issue so divided along party lines it took nearly 30 years of numerous shootings for lawmakers to reach a slight agreement.
While the country’s most recent gun control legislation ultimately passed 65-33, I still consider the tightened gun purchasing requirements and increased mental health funding detailed in it to be the bare minimum. The decisive action we need to resolve gun violence isn’t possible without collaboration.
It seems any sort of meaningful or radical policy change made in my lifetime has been passed along party lines or that existing laws are in a constant state of being dampened by opposing politicians rather than improved.
Blame is almost always fabricated to throw dirt onto the other side to explain how legislation came out imperfectly. Take the Affordable Care Act, for example, which barely passed the House of Representatives and has since been repeatedly kneecapped by a running feud between Democrats and Republicans. It’s frustrating.
This behavior isn’t productive, and in recent years, it has only become worse, with political division reaching a point of zero compromise. Given the dire nature of some issues we’re facing, gun violence included, it would make sense if politicians were forced to work collaboratively together. That clearly is not going to happen any time soon, and what needs to happen is the disposal of this two-party nonsense.
What we need is three or more prominent political parties. Many other countries have multiparty systems, which sometimes includes a green party centered on environment and social justice, something most Santa Feans could probably get behind. Many of the country’s youngest voters and soon-to-be voters lean left and support progressive social policies, but are concerned with being fiscally conservative. A party that pulls together both could bring much-needed variety.
As for elections, voters could feel better about voting for candidates. Right now, political parties stand behind too many ideologies, and while a voter might agree with some of the policies that stem from that, they may be strongly against others. We still have to pick leadership, yet we always feel like we could do better.
If we have more parties, we might get the chance to feel legitimately excited about the candidates we stand behind, as there will be better diversity of opinions and representation who might better match our specific interests, rather than only partly. It could also be possible for grassroots campaigns to take off and for underrepresented groups to find representation.
Our country needs a bit of a political reset to heal division and start something fresh. Right now we are stagnating, and it’s not going to get better unless we make some major changes.