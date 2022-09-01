Our current two-party system in government is an ineffective, polarized mess, and it doesn’t seem to do much to actually help the majority of the United States population. From legalized cannabis use and abortion rights to fiscal policy, the Republican and Democratic parties deal in extremes, leaving voters dissatisfied. If we want solutions that reflect the wants of everyone, we’re going to have to find a better way.

The dramatic power struggle between these two parties frequently derails the progress of possible policies, in a time where decisive actions by lawmakers are required. The idea of adding at least a third party is gaining momentum, and if it happened, it would promote cooperation, reduce partisan conflict and resolve a lot of the current issues we see in Congress today. Any bill would have to be popular with the majority of parties to even have a chance of passing.

Take for example gun control, an issue so divided along party lines it took nearly 30 years of numerous shootings for lawmakers to reach a slight agreement.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

