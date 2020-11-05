This Halloween I participated in a pagan holiday called Samhain, which celebrates the end of harvest season and the beginning of winter. People who participate in the holiday believe the veil between the spirit realm is very thin at this time, and it was expected to be especially potent this year because of its coincidence with the rare blue full moon. Historically, Samhain has been celebrated with bonfires and feasts. I honored the day with candlelight and home-cooked food.
This year was the second time I partook in this festival. The event marked what was roughly the three-year anniversary of my decision to reconnect with my spirituality.
To provide some background: I was raised according to the Jewish faith. I had a bat mitzvah, which is a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony, when I was 12 years old, and I attended Hebrew school for the majority of my childhood. My family’s ability to practice Judaism was something we cherished because our ancestors fled multiple countries from religious persecution. I strongly identify with my ancestral Jewish heritage, but I no longer attend temple or actively practice Judaism.
In middle school, I realized I was struggling to relate to the history of Judaism and strayed from conventional religion. I began to instead collage a hodgepodge of values, rituals, items and sacred places as well as beliefs into a practice that better reflected who I had grown into. My sense of purpose and belonging was weakened by the pressures and pains of my junior high school experience, so I resorted to my spirituality for the affirmation that my environment did not afford me.
What I like most about having my own belief system is that it is imbued with my current perspective. I can update and revise it. I can practice it in any way that feels right. It permeates all spectrums of my life and it is not confined to specific practices or places of worship. Currently, my beliefs revolve around the reverence for the earth. I work with crystals, tarot cards, candles, found objects and other sacred objects. As often as I update the manifesto of my spirituality, I update my altar. An altar can take any form. Mine consists of four shelves in my room, each of which has been designated to symbolize a certain element: earth, fire, wind and air.
No matter the state of the world or my mental health, my spirituality and its connection to the world around me is stable; no matter what, it remains a part of my life that I can rely on. By having something so intrinsically my own, something that nourishes but also needs nourishment, something that affords me a sense of belief that I miss from childhood, I am able to ground myself.
Whatever ideology you ascribe to, whatever you consider sacred, whether or not you practice a specific religion, I hope you are able to find a sense of purpose and belonging in your beliefs.
