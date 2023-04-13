Altamira Cave

Paleolithic art from the Cave of Altamira in northern Spain

 Yvon Fruneau/UNESCO

Art acts as a visual expression and representation of humankind. Not only does art from different time periods vary, but from different artists as well. We live in a visual world, and understanding what art communicates is important to understanding history. Art is an essential aspect of the world, promoting our imagination, but how has it changed?

The first known art can be dated to prehistory — 40,000 years ago — during the Paleolithic era. The Paleolithic era of art included engravings on cave walls portraying animals, scenes of hunting and human figures. Using wood, bone and stone tools, the early humans of the Paleolithic era created vivid scenery. Although many of the engravings are located in northern Spain and southwestern France, other paintings can be found in South Africa, China, India and Australia. The Cave of Altamira in Spain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a grouping of 18 caves displaying prehistoric paintings.

As I’m studying European history at school, I’ve come to see how visual art plays a large role in the events during each time period. For instance, the early 17th century Baroque era in Europe included Protestant and Catholic reformations, arguing the interpretation of the Bible. Art from this period displayed many scenes from the Bible (not always) with high contrast from light and dark. It was dramatic and exaggerated, and one of the most popular paintings from this era is Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.

Hanbi Park is a sophomore at Santa Fe High School. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com.

