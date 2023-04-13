Art acts as a visual expression and representation of humankind. Not only does art from different time periods vary, but from different artists as well. We live in a visual world, and understanding what art communicates is important to understanding history. Art is an essential aspect of the world, promoting our imagination, but how has it changed?
The first known art can be dated to prehistory — 40,000 years ago — during the Paleolithic era. The Paleolithic era of art included engravings on cave walls portraying animals, scenes of hunting and human figures. Using wood, bone and stone tools, the early humans of the Paleolithic era created vivid scenery. Although many of the engravings are located in northern Spain and southwestern France, other paintings can be found in South Africa, China, India and Australia. The Cave of Altamira in Spain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a grouping of 18 caves displaying prehistoric paintings.
As I’m studying European history at school, I’ve come to see how visual art plays a large role in the events during each time period. For instance, the early 17th century Baroque era in Europe included Protestant and Catholic reformations, arguing the interpretation of the Bible. Art from this period displayed many scenes from the Bible (not always) with high contrast from light and dark. It was dramatic and exaggerated, and one of the most popular paintings from this era is Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.
In contrast, Neoclassicism was an art movement during the late 18th century, exhibiting classical Roman and Greek ideals. Neoclassicism was a “call back to the past” and expressed traditional ideals. A well-known painting during this time was The Death of Socrates by Jacques-Louis David. It depicted subjects of the classical era and told the story of the execution of Socrates.
My favorite artists are Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, who have the most prominent impressionist paintings. In more technical terms, Monet represents impressionism, whereas Van Gogh represents “post-impressionism.” Post-impressionism favored more symbolic content, formal order and structure. Nonetheless, both Van Gogh and Monet’s artwork are playful, expressive and easily recognizable. The impressionism art movement started in France during the mid- to late 19th century. Immediately following the Industrial Revolution, impressionism was able to promote artistic freedom, which many art movements didn’t account for before.
It’s fascinating studying art movements as they exhibit “trends” during that time, such as classical Roman and Greek antiquity in neoclassicism.
A more modern 20th century art movement you’re probably familiar with is pop art, which originated in Britain in the 1950s and grew in popularity in the U.S soon after. Pop art is bold, with contrasting colors, and was often inspired by popular culture, such as celebrities, as well as Western commercial culture, with the goal of contrasting traditional art that many felt failed to reflect reality.
Andy Warhol’s artwork is some of the most notable from this time period, particularly his screen-printed images of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s Soup cans. The use of bold colors differentiates this art style from others in the past.
While these are mostly examples from the U.S. and Europe, art is an essential part of all cultures and histories around the world. Art in its many forms gives us insight into what life was like in the past. Not only is art a visual representation of what life was like, but an expression of feelings, thoughts and experiences. Art and history are directly correlated. Looking at when and where a painting was created can help interpret what life was like during that time. The style, date and location tell more about the story and help identify the origin of the painting. Every time period of art has different styles, trends and characteristics, making it distinguishable from the last.